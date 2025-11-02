Why Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. Hair Won't Be White In Live-Action DCU Projects

This article contains mild spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2.

Writer, director, and DC Studios co-head James Gunn has done fairly well maintaining some level of continuity in his new DC Universe (DCU), though he had to use the power of simple retcons to fix a few things about "Peacemaker" season 1 since it was created right at the end of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) era. The first show in the DCU was "Creature Commandos," an animated series that followed a group of monstrous antiheroes on loan from Belle Reve — as led by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) — and served as an animated sequel of sorts to Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" film. Flag was drawn to look as much like Grillo as the style would allow, as he's since played the character in live-action, first in "Superman" and then in "Peacemaker" season 2. There's just one major difference: In the cartoon, Flag's hair and beard are silvery white, while in live-action, they're dark brown. So, what gives?

In an interview with GQ, Grillo shared that he wanted to go all-in and bleach his hair and beard white. Unfortunately, his commitment to filming the Taylor Sheridan series "Tulsa King" made that impossible. It really bothered the actor, but it turned out that Gunn had an in-universe reason for Flag's changed appearance that worked just fine.