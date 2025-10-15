Live-Action Jetsons Movie Taking Flight With A Head-Scratching Actor-Director Duo
It appears as though Warner Bros. wants to revive "The Jetsons" for the current generation. That, in and of itself, isn't terribly surprising, given Hollywood's endless obsession with franchises and attempting to make them new again. What is surprising is the creative team WB's putting together to helm what will ultimately be a live-action movie based on the classic Hanna-Barbera animated property.
According to The Wrap, "Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow is being eyed to direct and co-write the live-action "Jetsons" movie, with Jim Carrey — yes, Ace Ventura himself — being eyed to star. While it's not explicitly said who Carrey would play, George Jetson, the patriarch of the Jetson family, feels like the obvious choice. Trevorrow is also set to write the script alongside Joe Eptstein, who was the showrunner behind HBO's disastrous "The Idol."
The report cautions that no deals have officially closed and that development is in the early stages. Hollywood has been trying to bring this property back to life for some time, though. Back in 2012, rapper Kanye West said he was set to become the creative director for a "Jetsons" movie. Yes, really. Nothing ever came of that, but it was a thing that happened. ABC similarly ordered the pilot for a live-action "Jetsons" TV series back in 2017 that never came to fruition.
Plot details remain under wraps for the time being. As such, it's unclear who would take on the roles of George's wife Jane, the couple's children Elroy and Judy, their robot maid Rosey, and the rest of the gang. One assumes a CGI Astro the Space Mutt is on deck, of course.
Can Colin Trevorrow and Jim Carrey strike box office gold with The Jetsons?
Though it may seem odd at first glance, one can see why Trevorrow and Carrey would be an appealing pairing to Warner Bros. Trevorrow directed "Jurassic World," one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. He also helmed 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion" which, despite lousy reviews, still crossed the $1 billion mark. The man has proved that he knows how to bring a franchise back from the dead. His other credits include the acclaimed "Safety Not Guaranteed" and the maligned flop "The Book of Henry."
As for Carrey, he's a superstar whose films have grossed over $6 billion globally. While he was at one point threatening retirement, he's revived his star power in a big way thanks to his involvement in the $1 billion "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise. Carrey has played the evil Dr. Robotnik in all three films thus far, with "Sonic 4" currently in development.
While certain viewers might question Trevorrow's prowess in light of some of his misfires, Warner Bros. cares primarily about a director's ability to bring in an audience. Trevorrow had done that, which is why he was also the original choice to direct "Star Wars: Episode IX." Pairing him with a guy like Carrey, with this material, does make business sense on paper.
The original "Jetsons" cartoon series initially aired for three seasons on ABC, spanning 75 episodes between 1962 and 1963. Its characters have remained part of the culture through video games, comics, and movies ever since, with "Jetsons: The Movie" arriving in 1990. But can Trevorrow and Carrey make modern audiences care about this property? That is the very expensive question Warner Bros. is seeking to answer.
"The Jetsons" does not currently have a release date, but stay tuned.