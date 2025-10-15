Live-Action Jetsons Movie Taking Flight With A Head-Scratching Actor-Director Duo

It appears as though Warner Bros. wants to revive "The Jetsons" for the current generation. That, in and of itself, isn't terribly surprising, given Hollywood's endless obsession with franchises and attempting to make them new again. What is surprising is the creative team WB's putting together to helm what will ultimately be a live-action movie based on the classic Hanna-Barbera animated property.

According to The Wrap, "Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow is being eyed to direct and co-write the live-action "Jetsons" movie, with Jim Carrey — yes, Ace Ventura himself — being eyed to star. While it's not explicitly said who Carrey would play, George Jetson, the patriarch of the Jetson family, feels like the obvious choice. Trevorrow is also set to write the script alongside Joe Eptstein, who was the showrunner behind HBO's disastrous "The Idol."

The report cautions that no deals have officially closed and that development is in the early stages. Hollywood has been trying to bring this property back to life for some time, though. Back in 2012, rapper Kanye West said he was set to become the creative director for a "Jetsons" movie. Yes, really. Nothing ever came of that, but it was a thing that happened. ABC similarly ordered the pilot for a live-action "Jetsons" TV series back in 2017 that never came to fruition.

Plot details remain under wraps for the time being. As such, it's unclear who would take on the roles of George's wife Jane, the couple's children Elroy and Judy, their robot maid Rosey, and the rest of the gang. One assumes a CGI Astro the Space Mutt is on deck, of course.