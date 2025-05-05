Jurassic World Still Holds A Very Unique Box Office Record

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To say that the "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" movies are popular would be a bit of an insulting understatement. Steven Spielberg's 1993 original, which is based on author Michael Crichton's novel of the same name, is one of the most important, beloved and successful blockbusters ever made. That led to a full trilogy of movies, which concluded in 2001 with "Jurassic Park III." Then, a full 14 years later, the series found new life in 2015 with director Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World."

Taking the world by storm, "Jurassic World" made an astonishing $1.67 billion at the global box office and still ranks as the tenth biggest movie of all-time worldwide. At the end of its original theatrical run, it was the third-biggest, albeit for a short while. That, in turn, led to a new trilogy with "Fallen Kingdom" arriving in 2018 and "Dominion" wrapping things up for Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in 2022.

In total, the six "Jurassic" movies have generated more than $6 billion at the box office. However, a full decade later, it's 2015's "Jurassic World" that holds onto a wildly impressive and pretty unique record. For all of its accomplishments and for all of the success that this franchise has enjoyed, it's Trevorrow's revival of the series that posted one of the biggest opening weekends the box office has ever seen.

How big was it exactly? In terms of dollars and centers, we're talking $208.8 million, which passed "The Avengers" record of $207.4 million from 2012. It was, at the time, the biggest domestic opening weekend ever. While it hasn't held onto that record, the only franchises that have managed to better hail from the "Star Wars" galaxy or the Marvel Cinematic Universe.