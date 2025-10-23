Where Is Star Trek's T'Pol Actress Jolene Blalock Today?
"Star Trek: Enterprise" has a rough reputation. As the last "Star Trek" show produced pre-streaming, it's seen as the series that nearly killed the franchise. It also reeked of desperation, as evidenced by it changing its title two seasons in and shifting from an episodic format to telling an overarching story near the end of its run.
Similarly, "Enterprise" relied heavily on brazen sex appeal, especially when it came to the character T'Pol. Portrayed by Jolene Blalock, who had worked as a professional model prior to joining the show, T'Pol was the successor to Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) on "Star Trek: Voyager" and was often characterized as being insecure and lacking resolve, which Blalock took issue with.
Despite her over-sexualization (never forget the decontamination chamber), T'Pol resonated with fans thanks to some powerful moments on the show, coupled with her pivotal role in Federation history. T'Pol faced many of the same challenges as Spock, including distrust, hostility, and skepticism based on her culture — and like her successor on the Enterprise, she proved essential to her crew's survival on more than one occasion. Most importantly, T'Pol was present for the birth of the United Federation of Planets, and as the first Vulcan officer with a prominent role on a human vessel, she paved the way for every Vulcan crew member that followed.
After "Enterprise" concluded, Blalock guest-starred on "CSI: Miami" (having previously appeared in the original "CSI") and showed up on the hit medical procedural "House, M.D.," as well as Sam Raimi's forgotten fantasy novel TV adaptation, "Legend of the Seeker." She was also in 2008's "Starship Troopers 3: Marauder" and the 2014 sex comedy "Sex Tape." Much more notably, however, she eventually returned to the "Star Trek" franchise with a role on the animated series "Lower Decks."
Jolene Blalock has returned to the Star Trek universe since Enterprise ended
Now, before you get any ideas about Blalock's lack of constant work, let me stop you right there. For one, Blalock's marriage to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino means she does not need to work on a 22-episodes-per-season network TV show. Most importantly, she has spent the past decade raising the couple's three sons, in addition to managing the Rapino Foundation she founded with her husband.
That being said, Blalock made a surprising return to the "Star Trek" franchise in the most unexpected place: animation. Yes, the show that kept on giving to the very last minute, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" saw the return of Blalock's T'pol in its penultimate episode. Indeed, "Lower Decks" went out on a high note in its fifth and final season in general, which is only further proof that its cancellation was a big mistake.
In that penultimate episode, titled "Fissure Quest," Jack Quaid's Captain William Boimler is assigned by Section 31 to lead a crew of interdimensional castaways to find quantum rifts that've popped up throughout the galaxy. That crew of castaways includes Andrew Robinson's Elim Garak and Alexander Siddig's Julian Bashir from "Deep Space Nine," Garrett Wang's Harry Kim from "Star Trek: Voyager," Alfre Woodard's Lily Sloane from "Star Trek: First Contact," and Blalock's T'Pol. It's a neat little way of paying tribute to less-remembered side characters from throughout the history of the "Star Trek" franchise, as well as a hilarious opportunity for Quaid to play an overly enthusiastic Boimler who panics at the sight of his heroes.
"Star Trek: Enterprise" and "Lower Decks" are both streaming on Paramount+.