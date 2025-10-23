Where Is Star Trek's T'Pol Actress Jolene Blalock Today?

"Star Trek: Enterprise" has a rough reputation. As the last "Star Trek" show produced pre-streaming, it's seen as the series that nearly killed the franchise. It also reeked of desperation, as evidenced by it changing its title two seasons in and shifting from an episodic format to telling an overarching story near the end of its run.

Similarly, "Enterprise" relied heavily on brazen sex appeal, especially when it came to the character T'Pol. Portrayed by Jolene Blalock, who had worked as a professional model prior to joining the show, T'Pol was the successor to Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) on "Star Trek: Voyager" and was often characterized as being insecure and lacking resolve, which Blalock took issue with.

Despite her over-sexualization (never forget the decontamination chamber), T'Pol resonated with fans thanks to some powerful moments on the show, coupled with her pivotal role in Federation history. T'Pol faced many of the same challenges as Spock, including distrust, hostility, and skepticism based on her culture — and like her successor on the Enterprise, she proved essential to her crew's survival on more than one occasion. Most importantly, T'Pol was present for the birth of the United Federation of Planets, and as the first Vulcan officer with a prominent role on a human vessel, she paved the way for every Vulcan crew member that followed.

After "Enterprise" concluded, Blalock guest-starred on "CSI: Miami" (having previously appeared in the original "CSI") and showed up on the hit medical procedural "House, M.D.," as well as Sam Raimi's forgotten fantasy novel TV adaptation, "Legend of the Seeker." She was also in 2008's "Starship Troopers 3: Marauder" and the 2014 sex comedy "Sex Tape." Much more notably, however, she eventually returned to the "Star Trek" franchise with a role on the animated series "Lower Decks."