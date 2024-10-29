Why Star Trek: Enterprise Had A Different Title For Its First Two Seasons

When it debuted on September 22, 2001, "Star Trek: Enterprise" was meant to be a bold new step for the "Star Trek" franchise. "Star Trek: Voyager" had ended its seven-year run the previous May, marking the closure of a three-series orgy of "Star Trek" shows that began in 1987. "Star Trek: The Next Generation," set almost a century after the events of the original "Star Trek" series, proved to be unexpectedly popular, introducing a whole new 24th-century vernacular into the "Star Trek" mythos. That show spawned "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" in 1993, another show set in the 24th century, and that shared a few characters with "Next Generation." After completing its run in 1994, "The Next Generation" moved onto feature films, with "Voyager" debuting in January 1995. It, too, was set in the 24th century. The 1990s were a good time to be a Trekkie.

"Enterprise" was made by much of the same production staff as the previous three shows, but by mid-2001, everyone wanted a new angle. The franchise needed some fresh concepts and innovative visuals. Instead of making a fourth TV series set in the 24th century, show creators Rick Berman and Brannon Braga decided to make a series set on board the very first warp-capable Earth ship to go on a multi-year mission of exploration. The ship was to be called the Enterprise, natch, and it was captained by the heretofore unheard-of John Archer (Scott Bakula). "Enterprise" also took place before certain recognizable "Star Trek" elements were invented. There were no tractor beams, no shields, no human-safe transporters. Importantly, there wasn't a Federation or a Prime Directive yet. The "Enterprise" theme song — gasp! — had lyrics! This was the wild frontier and envisioned a unique, rough-and-tumble version of "Star Trek."

Additionally, Berman and Braga debuted their series without "Star Trek" in the title. For its first two seasons, the show was just called "Enterprise." It wasn't until the series' third season — when ratings were flagging — that it changed its title to "Star Trek: Enterprise."