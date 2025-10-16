My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Now that "The Summer I Turned Pretty" has ended with its third season, fans looking for more love triangles and teen drama will be glad to know that "My Life with the Walter Boys" is set to return for a third season. The Netflix show even happens to feature two brothers in its central love triangle, which will continue causing drama for Nikki Rodriguez's Jackie Howard in the show's third season, following one heck of a cliffhanger ending in season 2.
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" might be the gold standard for teen rom-coms, but "My Life with the Walter Boys" will more than appeal to fans of that pre-eminent Jenny Han adaptation. One of the most underrated shows on Netflix, the series is an adaptation of Ali Novak's 2014 novel of the same name and follows Jackie after she moves from Manhattan to rural Colorado following her parents' death in a car accident. There, she's taken in by her mother's best friend, Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty), who also happens to have raised a brood of attractive teen boys, two of whom Jackie can't help but fall for. Alex (Ashby Gentry) is sensitive and quiet, while Cole (Noah LaLonde) is a rugged former quarterback. The show's central tension comes from this love triangle, but there's plenty of drama to be found elsewhere, too, making this an irresistible offering for fans of romance-filled coming-of-age tales.
"My Life with the Walter Boys" premiered on Netflix back in December 2023, returning for its second season in August 2025. The second season cliffhanger ending will no doubt have sent fans into a frenzy as they await the arrival of season 3. Just when will that new season arrive, and what on earth will happen to Jackie, Alex, and Cole following that shocker of a season 2 finale? Here's everything we know about "My Life with the Walter Boys" season 3.
When does My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 premiere?
Netflix has confirmed that season 3 of "My Life with the Walter Boys" will premiere sometime in 2026. The company also confirmed that production on the new season was underway before the second season had even been released, which means the wheels had been turning before August 2025, when season 2 hit the streamer. The announcement was made via a social video featuring Nikki Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry, and Noah LaLonde, who confirmed that production on season 3 had already begun.
Of course, 2026 isn't exactly a specific release date, but we can make some predictions based on clues from other sources. A production schedule on the Directors Guild of Canada website (the show is filmed primarily in Alberta) shows that season 3 of "My Life with the Walter Boys" started pre-production in June 2025 before filming commenced on August 6, 2025 — almost a month before season 2 dropped on Netflix. According to the DGC document, filming is set to run until December 2025. As such, we might be looking at a late 2026 release for season 3, especially if the season 2 release schedule is anything to go by.
Filming for the second run of episodes wrapped up in November 2024, and the season arrived nine months later on August 28, 2025. If Netflix follows the same schedule, we could see season 3 drop around September 2026, but given production was underway before season 2 even released, it seems the streamer is eager to provide fans with more "My Life with the Walter Boys" — which is also good news for "Gilmore Girls" fans looking for similar shows. As such, we might see the season arrive slightly sooner, perhaps in summer 2026.
What are the plot details for My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 premiere?
There's no official synopsis for season 3 of "My Life with the Walter Boys," and with Ali Novak only having published two novels thus far, the upcoming season remains a bit of a mystery. Still, you can bet the love triangle between Jackie, Alex, and Cole will continue to be a big part of the show, though Netflix — which is also betting on the Duffer Brothers in 2026 —will likely keep things under wraps in that regard so as to keep spoilers to a minimum. There's also no trailer to give us a sense of what to expect, but executive producer Melanie Halsall has provided some insights.
Season 2 ended with Cole and Jackie finally admitting their love for one another, only for Alex to overhear the whole thing. As Halsall told Tudum, "It was a pretty big revelation at the end of Season 2, and we can't just ignore that. [Jackie] also can't keep bouncing between two boys. How we tackle that will be a really interesting challenge." The producer also suggested nothing will be worked out between the three when she told The Hollywood Reporter, "At the heart of our show is a love triangle, and I don't know if those can ever really be truly resolved."
Otherwise, Marc Blucas' George Walter suffered a medical emergency at the end of season 2, and Halsall told THR that "the fallout from this will continue to affect the whole family for some time." The showrunner also teased more focus on Jackie's quest to become student body president and her relationship with friend Grace (Ellie O'Brien), with Halsall telling Tudum that Grace "does have needs of her own, and it's important for Jackie to realize that, too." It seems we'll also see more "intergenerational" storytelling, with more focus on the adult relationships of the show.
Who's in the cast of My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?
We know for sure that Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry will be returning for season 3 of "My Life with the Walter Boys." Aside from the fact that all three appeared in the season 3 filming announcement video, they form the central love triangle and will continue to be the heart of the show going forward.
In July 2025, Deadline confirmed that Chad Rook (who played Clyde Mardon in "The Flash" TV show and Boyle in what was one of the most significant blockbusters of the last decade: "War for the Planet of the Apes") had been added to the cast as a recurring guest star, making him the only new addition to the show for its third season. While the outlet didn't confirm any more details about his character or storyline, it did confirm that he'd be appearing in at least four episodes.
Meanwhile, Deadline listed several returning cast members, including George Walter actor Marc Blucas. George's fate hangs in the balance following that season 2 cliffhanger, but it seems he'll be back at least for an episode or two, if not the whole season. Other regulars confirmed to return by Deadline include Connor Stanhope (Danny Walter), Johnny Link (Will Walter), Corey Fogelmanis (Nathan Walter), and Jaylan Evans (Skylar Summerhill). Sarah Rafferty, who plays Walter matriarch Katherine, is also set to return, while season 2 additions Natalie Sharp, Carson MacCormac, Janet Kidder, Riele Downs, and Jake Manley are all likely to stick around.
In short, it seems that there will be no major departures from the cast of "My Life with the Walter Boys" in season 3, and aside from Chad Rook, there doesn't appear to be any major additions, either.