My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Now that "The Summer I Turned Pretty" has ended with its third season, fans looking for more love triangles and teen drama will be glad to know that "My Life with the Walter Boys" is set to return for a third season. The Netflix show even happens to feature two brothers in its central love triangle, which will continue causing drama for Nikki Rodriguez's Jackie Howard in the show's third season, following one heck of a cliffhanger ending in season 2.

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" might be the gold standard for teen rom-coms, but "My Life with the Walter Boys" will more than appeal to fans of that pre-eminent Jenny Han adaptation. One of the most underrated shows on Netflix, the series is an adaptation of Ali Novak's 2014 novel of the same name and follows Jackie after she moves from Manhattan to rural Colorado following her parents' death in a car accident. There, she's taken in by her mother's best friend, Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty), who also happens to have raised a brood of attractive teen boys, two of whom Jackie can't help but fall for. Alex (Ashby Gentry) is sensitive and quiet, while Cole (Noah LaLonde) is a rugged former quarterback. The show's central tension comes from this love triangle, but there's plenty of drama to be found elsewhere, too, making this an irresistible offering for fans of romance-filled coming-of-age tales.

"My Life with the Walter Boys" premiered on Netflix back in December 2023, returning for its second season in August 2025. The second season cliffhanger ending will no doubt have sent fans into a frenzy as they await the arrival of season 3. Just when will that new season arrive, and what on earth will happen to Jackie, Alex, and Cole following that shocker of a season 2 finale? Here's everything we know about "My Life with the Walter Boys" season 3.