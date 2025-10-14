How To Watch Benedict Cumberbatch's The Roses At Home
Ah, yes, who doesn't love the time-honored genre of, "The slow and steady dissolution of a marriage between people who probably shouldn't have been together in the first place?" Okay, that might be a slight oversimplification of what used to be a reliable source of box office profits in years past, primarily carried by adult-minded dramadies in the same vein as "The Roses." Another adaptation of the famous Warren Adler novel "The War of the Roses" (following Danny DeVito's 1989 film), this fresh and modernized retelling from director Jay Roach was one of the year's quieter releases, though /Film's Ethan Anderton praised it as "a devilishly hilarious dark comedy" in his review. Two classically-trained theater actors at the top of their game going at each other with witty barbs and casual cruelty for our entertainment? What's not to love!
After earning a decent $50 million worldwide in theaters, "The Roses" is now taking its unconventional love story to viewers at home. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as Theo and Ivy Rose, the story follows the "happy" couple and their kids as they get a heaping dose of the trials and tribulations that life has a habit of throwing at the unsuspecting. Anyone even casually familiar with the source material (or DeVito's adaptation) knows where things are headed next.
Searchlight Pictures has announced the film will be made available to purchase or rent digitally starting October 21, 2025, through an online retailer nearest you — including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. But for those looking forward to a more in-depth collection, "The Roses" will finally make its debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 25, 2025, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, naturally. You can check out a new TV spot below.
The Roses' home release includes featurettes, a gag reel, and more bonus features
Leave it to comedy director Jay Roach and acclaimed screenwriter Tony McNamara ("The Favourite," "The Great," "Poor Things") to find a way to bring back one of fiction's most infamous collapsing marriages to life in a whole new way. "The Roses" boasts a collection of A-list talent in addition to Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, including the likes of Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg, (now former) "Doctor Who" star Ncuti Gatwa, Sunita Mani, the great Allison Janney, and many more. The end result may be somewhat different from the 1989 "The War of the Roses," as Roach explained to /Film here, but fans will find plenty to appreciate in this new adaptation.
Whether you caught the film in theaters the first time around or are finally taking the plunge for yourself, "The Roses" will soon be available to watch at home ... along with a bevy of bonus features on both digital and physical copies to keep viewers occupied. These include:
-
Gag Reel
-
Featurettes:
-
A House To Fight For – A behind-the-front-door look at the epicenter of both beauty and acrimony. See the construction of the Roses' home, hear from the designer and the filmmakers on their vision, and discover the actors' wish to take everything from the house home with them.
-
The Roses: An Inside Look – Hear from the cast and filmmakers about making The Roses. Learn about the actors' connection and chemistry, and join the grounded, satirical, British, wry wit that only Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch can pull off.
-
Comedy Gold – This cast is stacked with comedy talent bringing Tony McNamara's witty dialogue to life with Jay Roach directing. Even Olivia Colman had to ask about this special cast, "How the F did we get them?"