How To Watch Benedict Cumberbatch's The Roses At Home

Ah, yes, who doesn't love the time-honored genre of, "The slow and steady dissolution of a marriage between people who probably shouldn't have been together in the first place?" Okay, that might be a slight oversimplification of what used to be a reliable source of box office profits in years past, primarily carried by adult-minded dramadies in the same vein as "The Roses." Another adaptation of the famous Warren Adler novel "The War of the Roses" (following Danny DeVito's 1989 film), this fresh and modernized retelling from director Jay Roach was one of the year's quieter releases, though /Film's Ethan Anderton praised it as "a devilishly hilarious dark comedy" in his review. Two classically-trained theater actors at the top of their game going at each other with witty barbs and casual cruelty for our entertainment? What's not to love!

After earning a decent $50 million worldwide in theaters, "The Roses" is now taking its unconventional love story to viewers at home. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as Theo and Ivy Rose, the story follows the "happy" couple and their kids as they get a heaping dose of the trials and tribulations that life has a habit of throwing at the unsuspecting. Anyone even casually familiar with the source material (or DeVito's adaptation) knows where things are headed next.

Searchlight Pictures has announced the film will be made available to purchase or rent digitally starting October 21, 2025, through an online retailer nearest you — including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. But for those looking forward to a more in-depth collection, "The Roses" will finally make its debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 25, 2025, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, naturally. You can check out a new TV spot below.