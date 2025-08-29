Here's What Separates The Roses From The War Of The Roses, According To The Director [Exclusive]

Roach is right; I was rooting for Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman) to get back together at various points in "The Roses," but I never had that feeling watching 1989's "The War of the Roses," which charts the dissolution of Oliver (Michael Douglas) and Barbara (Kathleen Turner) Rose's marriage. Personally, I think the biggest difference in the two movies is the speed with which the couple turns against each other in the original, and the ferocity with which they fight each other. The escalation begins far earlier in the original film, and at one point, Barbara gets in a vehicle and basically monster trucks her way over the top of a tiny sports car that has Oliver inside. At various points, it looks like they're legitimately trying to kill or grievously injure each other. "The Roses" isn't as nasty; it's almost playful in comparison.

Douglas, with his history playing the cheating Dan Gallagher in "Fatal Attraction" and "Wall Street" slimeball Gordon Gekko, brought an inherent untrustworthiness to his character, so I didn't buy that he ever wanted to reunite with Barbara for the right reasons. Without the hope that its leads could work things out, "The War of the Roses" becomes a much darker comedic exercise about how far these people are willing to go to hang on to the things they've accumulated. And without giving away the endings of either film, I'll just say that "The War of the Roses" conclusion hits much harder than what happens in "The Roses." Both are good, but to me, it felt like the way "The War of the Roses" embraced the darkness of its premise was a more satisfying exploration of these ideas than the comparatively subdued antics of "The Roses." Maybe that's why the former made it onto our list of the best break-up movies ever made.

"The Roses" is in theaters now.