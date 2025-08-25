The Roses Review: A Devilishly Hilarious Dark Comedy About Love & Marriage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Starting in the late '90s and into the 21st century, director Jay Roach was one of the most revered comedy directors in Hollywood. Having helmed every installment of the "Austin Powers" franchise, as well as the hit comedy "Meet the Parents" (and the lesser sequels than followed), Roach found great success in bringing lots of laughter to the big screen. Though his comedic presence dwindled with underperforming comedies like "Dinner for Schmucks" and "The Campaign," Roach tapped into his serious side with dramas like the Sarah Palin-centric "Game Change," the historical Hollywood drama "Trumbo," and the Roger Ailes takedown "Bombshell."

However, I'm thrilled to say that Jay Roach has returned to comedy with flying colors, thanks to "The Roses," a modern adaptation of Warren Adler's 1981 novel, which was previously adapted by Danny DeVito in "The War of the Roses," starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

"The Roses" follows Benedict Cumberbatch ("Doctor Strange," "Sherlock") and Olivia Colman ("The Favourite," "The Crown") as Theo and Ivy Rose, a British couple whose love sparked by happenstance in a London kitchen turned into a whirlwind romance that now finds them married and living in Northern California with two children, Hattie and Roy (first played by Delany Quinn and Ollie Robinson at a younger age, then Hala Finley and Wells Rappaport at 13).

At first, Theo and Ivy have a wonderful relationship where they're both equally supportive of each others' endeavors. Theo is a thriving architect who has been tasked with building a a high profile nautical museum in San Francisco while Ivy runs a cute but sparsely attended seaside seafood spot called We've Got Crabs near their home in Northern California. More often than not she's utilizing her bona fide culinary genius to feed her family, but she's clearly got the goods to be a great chef. They're cheeky but genuinely loving, and they make for a happy family.

Though the couple occasionally disagrees on the best approach to raising their children, especially when it comes to their consumption of massive amounts of sugar, thanks to Ivy's delectable desserts, they always manage to talk it out and go back to being a loving couple. They're so dedicated to each other that when Ivy purposely ingests a treat she's cooked that contains raspberries (which she's allergic to) just so she can see how delicious it is, Theo is ready with the epinephrine shot to alleviate the reaction. That's love!

But the winds end up changing drastically for the Roses, literally and figuratively.