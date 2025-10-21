Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) is a recently dumped and fired cosmetics salesperson in need of a new job – and love. She finds herself at the door of Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy), a well-to-do Broadway producer who recently lost his wife and is struggling to raise his three children alone. So, Fran becomes "The Nanny," and one of the best TV shows of the 1990s was born.

Drescher co-created the CBS comedy alongside her then-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, and the pair shepherded the series over six seasons and 146 episodes. It was nominated for a handful of Emmys, only winning one for Best Costuming (which is deserved; the fits on this show are fire). But it's still a beloved program, one that still hits with sharp jokes and surprising emotional discoveries in syndication. If you're in a hotel and a "Nanny" marathon comes on TV, you're canceling the rest of your day.

In celebration of the Sheffield family and their more-than-Fine guest, we will now ask the question on everyone's minds: What happened to the cast of "The Nanny"?