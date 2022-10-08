Brent Spiner To Return As Lore, Daniel Davis As Professor Moriarty, In Star Trek: Picard Season 3

"Star Trek: Picard" appears to be pulling out all the stops for its third and final season. For months now we've been hearing about how the next installment of the Paramount+ series is set to reunite several more members of the crew from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and today another familiar face has been added to the cast list.

/Film's Ben Silvero attended a panel on the series at New York Comic Con, where the cast revealed details about their return appearances. Notably, Brent Spiner will apparently be back not as beloved character Data but as Dr. Noonian Soong's android Lore, while another memorably piece of AI, the hologram of Sherlock Holmes character Professor James Moriarty, will also return with original actor Daniel Davis in the role.

Moriarty first appeared as a hologram created by Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" season 2 episode titled "Elementary, Dear Data." At that point, he was a clever bit of code intended to lead Geordi and Data through a Holmesian game, but eventually he started to yearn for sentience and freedom from the virtual space. The last time viewers saw Moriarty he was living in a holodeck memory cube, where he was under the impression that he had finally escaped his digital realm.