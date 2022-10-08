Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer: A Whole Ship Of Familiar Faces Are Back

The trailer shows Picard and his ally, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), as they meet up with the older, wiser, versions of the "Next Generation" characters we all know and love. William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) is there, looking like he's about to sit the wrong way in a chair despite his years, and Geordi (Levar Burton) has given up his visor in exchange for some fancy new cyber-eyeballs. Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) are both looking absolutely fierce in their sleek, updated uniforms, and in the best news ever, Worf is now a silver fox. Also he's apparently a pacifist, which is probably giving his former wife Jadzia one heck of a laugh in Sto-vo-kor.

The news that's probably a bit more exciting for "Picard" fans is that Brent Spiner is back, though it doesn't look like he'll be playing everyone's favorite anatomically-correct android, Data. Instead it looks like he'll be playing Lore, Data's android evil twin of sorts, and could possibly be the series' final big bad. If anything could unite the former crew of the Enterprise-D, it would be taking out the evil version of one of their own. Honestly, I'm just here to see if Worf picks back up his bat'leth.

Season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard" will premiere on February 16, 2023, with new episodes dropping each Thursday thereafter.