Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer: A Whole Ship Of Familiar Faces Are Back
Oh my Q ... they did it. They actually did it. The evil geniuses over at Paramount+ are finally going to get me to watch "Star Trek: Picard." Paramount just released the trailer for the third and final season of the series, and it's chock full of faces "Star Trek: The Next Generation" fans know and love. While I wasn't sure that I could get on board for a series following Picard (Patrick Stewart) as he deals with old age and whatever goofy nonsense Q (John de Lancie) has dreamed up to torture him with, a reunion of the whole "Next Generation" Enterprise crew has to be worth watching.
There's already been one trailer showing off some of the new crew, but this one features a whole bunch of Worf (Michael Dorn), which is really what matters most, right? There are some other familiar friendly faces and one not-so-friendly one, but you'll have to check out the trailer below to find out who Picard and his reunited crew might be facing off against.
Watch the Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer
The trailer shows Picard and his ally, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), as they meet up with the older, wiser, versions of the "Next Generation" characters we all know and love. William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) is there, looking like he's about to sit the wrong way in a chair despite his years, and Geordi (Levar Burton) has given up his visor in exchange for some fancy new cyber-eyeballs. Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) are both looking absolutely fierce in their sleek, updated uniforms, and in the best news ever, Worf is now a silver fox. Also he's apparently a pacifist, which is probably giving his former wife Jadzia one heck of a laugh in Sto-vo-kor.
The news that's probably a bit more exciting for "Picard" fans is that Brent Spiner is back, though it doesn't look like he'll be playing everyone's favorite anatomically-correct android, Data. Instead it looks like he'll be playing Lore, Data's android evil twin of sorts, and could possibly be the series' final big bad. If anything could unite the former crew of the Enterprise-D, it would be taking out the evil version of one of their own. Honestly, I'm just here to see if Worf picks back up his bat'leth.
Season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard" will premiere on February 16, 2023, with new episodes dropping each Thursday thereafter.