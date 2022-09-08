Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer: The Next Generation Crew Is Back, And On A New Ship

In July, a teaser trailer for the third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard" was released, confirming that the entire core cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" would return. Details were kept under wraps, and Trekkies could only speculate about what brings the crew back together, and no one could speak to the third season's setting or plot.

And today, a full trailer for the third season of "Picard" has been released, and some questions have now been answered.

The trailer features many familiar faces, including Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton), William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Worf (Michael Dorn). There is no Brent Spiner in the trailer, but the actor's name was already teased in previous trailers. In previous seasons of "Picard," Spiner played three different characters, including Data, Altan Soong, a descendent of Data's creator, and Adam Soong, an ancestor of Data's creator on 21st century Earth. Spiner has played at least seven different characters in Data's family, and it's possible he could reprise his role as any of them. Audiences, for instance, don't know what the android prototype B-4 has been up to since the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis."

Also in the preview are Raffi (Michelle Hurd), an old friend of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), as well as her would-be love interest Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who now appears to be the first officer aboard the U.S.S. Titan.

Oh yes, and about the Titan ...