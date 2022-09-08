Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer: The Next Generation Crew Is Back, And On A New Ship
In July, a teaser trailer for the third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard" was released, confirming that the entire core cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" would return. Details were kept under wraps, and Trekkies could only speculate about what brings the crew back together, and no one could speak to the third season's setting or plot.
And today, a full trailer for the third season of "Picard" has been released, and some questions have now been answered.
The trailer features many familiar faces, including Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton), William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Worf (Michael Dorn). There is no Brent Spiner in the trailer, but the actor's name was already teased in previous trailers. In previous seasons of "Picard," Spiner played three different characters, including Data, Altan Soong, a descendent of Data's creator, and Adam Soong, an ancestor of Data's creator on 21st century Earth. Spiner has played at least seven different characters in Data's family, and it's possible he could reprise his role as any of them. Audiences, for instance, don't know what the android prototype B-4 has been up to since the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis."
Also in the preview are Raffi (Michelle Hurd), an old friend of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), as well as her would-be love interest Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who now appears to be the first officer aboard the U.S.S. Titan.
Oh yes, and about the Titan ...
Watch the Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer
"Picard" season 3 will seemingly take place at least partly aboard the U.S.S. Titan. The Titan, a Luna-class vessel, is a well-established ship in Trek lore, being the ship that Captain Riker took command of after his extended stint aboard the Enterprise. The Titan was mentioned in "Star Trek: Nemesis," and was featured in several episodes of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."
The plot of "Picard" is not laid out in detail here, but it will seemingly involve a vague, violent crisis (a large Starfleet building seems to be under attack) that will require the acquisition of a starship and the reunification of the old guard. This will, of course, require a little bit of catching up. While Riker and Troi were seen living happily with their child in a country cottage in "Picard" season 1 (in addition to their shenanigans on "Lower Decks" and cameos on "Enterprise" and "Voyager"), the stories of Dr. Crusher, Geordi, and Worf have been left untold since "Nemesis." Whether or not the "Picard" showrunners will bother to recreate a few of the circumstances of the speculative flashforward from "All Good Things...," the final episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" remains to be seen.
The trailer also includes footage of a Starfleet starbase, a familiar sight to NextGen fans, as well as fans of "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock."
The third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard" will premiere on Paramount+ on February 16, 2023.