Picard Season 3 Teaser Confirms That The Entire Next Generation Cast Is Coming Back

April 5, 2063, is First Contact Day in "Star Trek" lore — the day humans first came face-to-face with an alien species as depicted in the 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact" — and Paramount has made a notable announcement to celebrate.

A teaser for season three of "Star Trek: Picard" was released on the Paramount+ Twitter feed this morning, confirming that most of the central cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" will be returning. The teaser depicts Picard (Patrick Stewart) writing a letter, extracting an old uniform out of a trunk, and regarding his old NextGen-era communicator while dialogue from old friends — reading new dialogue! — is heard on the soundtrack.

Confirmed by credits, season three of "Picard" will feature LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Michael Dorn. These actors first convened in the first episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987, and haven't been seen together since "Star Trek: Nemesis" in 2002. Wil Wheaton and Denise Crosby have not been announced as being part of the cast.