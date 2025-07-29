Al Pacino's Only Sci-Fi Movie Gave Us A Startling Warning About Hollywood's Future

Prior to writing and directing "S1m0ne," Andrew Niccol penned 1998's delightfully existential "The Truman Show," a dramedy that was eerily clairvoyant about the ways technology would turn ordinary people into celebrities and our everyday routines into a fascinating spectacle (first via reality television and now through social media). Instead of focusing on the average individual, however, "S1m0ne" tackles similar themes but is centered on Hollywood. It predicts that our obsession with using technology to showcase our humanity would turn into artificial intelligence taking it away.

Al Pacino stars in "S1m0ne" as Viktor Taransky, a has-been director whose newest film is thrown off course when his mercurial star, Nicola Anders (Winona Ryder), quits. Casting a new lead would take time and money, so Viktor secretly uses a computer program that creates Simone (Rachel Roberts), an entirely digital star whose name is short for Simulation One. Viktor allows computer algorithms to modulate every gesture, every vocal inflection, and every emotional nuance so flawlessly that Simone ties with herself for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. Off screen, Simone is also media-trained and docile. She will never storm off a set. She never makes any mistakes, and, best of all, she will never age. She's coded to be perfect in every way.

Of course, the public comes to adore Simone in increasingly absurd ways, forcing Viktor to invent more and more outrageous cover stories to explain why Simone keeps to herself. Ironically, this also makes her come off as a cool, mysterious diva. Eventually, when Simone becomes even bigger than he imagined, Viktor tries to destroy her career by having her create the zoophilic "I Am Pig," but the film is hailed as an auteurist piece of avant-garde cinema.

"S1m0ne" may be from 2002, but there are many parts that foretell how omnipresent AI would become in our lives, even at the movies.