The Correct Order To Watch The Hotel Transylvania Movies

Even if you don't know the name Genndy Tartakovsky, chances are high that if you watched cartoons in the '90s or '00s, you've seen his work. "Dexter's Laboratory" kickstarted the reign of Cartoon Network by becoming the first so-called "Cartoon Cartoon," while "Samurai Jack" is one of the most influential cartoons from the '00s thanks to Tartakovsky's eye for dynamic action and understanding of the importance of silence in storytelling. Even his "Star Wars: Clone Wars" micro-series continues to influence "Star Wars" to this day. And outside of animation, Tartakovsky helped save the action scenes in "Iron Man 2."

In 2012, Tartakovsky made his feature film debut with "Hotel Transylvania," a movie that brought together classic Universal Monsters and reimagined them into a fun animated movie for all ages seen from the eyes of a human who falls in love with Dracula's daughter. It was a monster movie that managed to do what the Dark Universe only dreamed of. The film was a big hit, considering there are four films in the franchise, plus a TV show — with another one on the way.

Before you complain about the death of originality in Hollywood and the dominion of franchises, A) Hollywood has always relied on sequels to make money, and B) most of the films in this particular franchise are actually really good! If you want to embark on a journey of monsters, dance-offs, and Adam Sandler saying "blah blah blah" in his best Dracula voice, make sure you follow this watch order for "Hotel Transylvania."