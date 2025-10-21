One Memento Actor Admitted Feeling Like The Weak Link In Christopher Nolan's Movie

"Memento" was the movie that put Christopher Nolan on the map. It's a psychological thriller told in reverse from the perspective of a guy with short-term memory loss. The film basically asks, "What if Dory from 'Finding Nemo' had a gun?" and follows that question through to its riveting conclusion. (Yes, "Memento" came out before "Finding Nemo," but you get my drift.) The movie was a financial and critical success, praised for its intricate plot and thought-provoking conclusion. Sure, keeping track of everything that happens in "Memento" might make some viewers' heads hurt, but what else are Nolan films for?

Guy Pearce, who stars in "Memento" as its protagonist, Leonard Shelby, is happy to praise the film along with everyone else. His only issue with the movie? Himself. As he explained to Countdown City Geeks, he thinks that his performance is the film's only flaw:

"I wish I liked my performance more in that film, I have to say. And I'm not just saying that to be, you know, self-deprecating. I saw it recently and went, 'Oh, I wish I was better in that film.' The film's really good. And I don't want to be the weak link that brings that film down. So, that's my only slightly negative feeling about that movie. But at least it's about me and not about anyone else."

Despite that, Pearce clarified, "Chris Nolan came along and reinvented the wheel, you know. So, to be part of that was a great honor."