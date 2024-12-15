Why Christopher Nolan & Guy Pearce Haven't Worked Together Again After Memento

It's strange to think of Christopher Nolan hustling his way through the streets of 1990s London to shoot his first film, "Following," guerilla-style. The British filmmaker has since become arguably the pre-eminent director of his time, racking up hit after hit without compromising his artistic vision and, with 2023's "Oppenheimer," delivering the first blockbuster to win the Best Picture Oscar in 20 years. Before all of that, though, Nolan was fighting to make a name for himself.

After "Following" caused enough of a buzz to get him recognized in wider circles, the young director was given his first modest studio budget. Rather than spending that money on a more commercially-friendly movie than his $6,000 black and white neo noir, however, he delivered a layered psychological thriller that required audiences' focused attention in order to make any kind of sense whatsoever. 2000's "Memento" was full of intentionally confusing moments, many of which arose as a result of its two timelines playing out in opposite directions and meeting in the middle. But despite this perplexing narrative approach, the movie proved enough of a hit to further catapult Nolan into the mainstream, even earning him an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay.

Much of the film's success was surely down to Guy Pearce, who played protagonist Leonard Shelby, a former insurance investigator who suffers from anterograde amnesia and is unable to form new memories. Pearce put in one of his best performances in a role that was truly unlike anything he, or frankly most actors, had ever taken on. Considering Nolan would go on to chart a career that saw him establish long-term relationships with many actors, you might think he'd at least stay in touch with the guy from the film that earned him his first Oscar nom. Alas, it seems Nolan and Pearce's relationship was hampered by that perennial villain of the film industry: the studio exec.