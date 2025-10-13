Where The Cast Of The Middle Is Now

A lot of network sitcoms in the late-2000s-to-early-2010s era became massive, totemic cultural institutions, with years and years of prestige, piles of awards, and outsized influence to their name — some deservedly, some less so. Alas, this was never the case of ABC's perpetually underrated Patricia Heaton-starring family sitcom "The Middle," which enjoyed a respectable nine-year run and garnered a loyal following, yet it never broke ratings records or won major awards.

A rich, unflaggingly honest, and hilarious look at an underachieving yet loving family trying to make the best of lower-middle-class existence in the fictional small town of Orson, Indiana, "The Middle" ought to at least have snagged a couple of Emmys for its excellent cast, which masterfully brought a litany of multifaceted comedic characters to life over the course of nine years.

If you're a "The Middle" fan wondering where everyone has been since the show wrapped up in 2018, read on for answers.