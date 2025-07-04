After Everybody Loves Raymond, Patricia Heaton Starred In This Underrated Sitcom Series

Whether you're a parent with multiple kids of different ages or someone who likes to reminisce in their own childhood (or still a kid for that matter), "The Middle" pretty confidently covers all the basics. The show's approach was to highlight how ordinary family life in the suburbs can suck — with navigating all the dull day jobs, unwanted social events, pain-in-the-ass school assignments, insufferable grandparents, and the debilitating finances to cover it all — while trying to somehow find those small victories and little joys that keep us afloat. Which is especially tough for the Heck children, who aren't particularly talented at anything, have weird habits (like whispering to oneself), and often find themselves in challenging scenarios they can't get out of. In other words, they're stereotypes. Yet they also have just enough quirks that make them simultaneously goofy, at times sweet, and almost always laughable.

Though the show's humor is mild and family-friendly, frequently employing predictable slapstick gags, it's also smarter and more effectively used than in other similar sitcoms. Whether it's the ups and downs of parenting, typical sibling quarrels, or significant life moments like leaving the family home for college or an awkward confession of divorce, the writers generally find the best ways to deliver them. And once you really get to know the Hecks, there are a few truly touching moments too that you may see coming but still find yourself surprisingly moved by.

Although "The Middle" wasn't bombarded with awards throughout its run (its only Emmy nomination came in 2012 for Outstanding Make-up), it's a testament to the show's quality that it was able to stay on air for nine years and go out under its own terms in 2018 with a heart-warming finale. Overall, if you're looking for some light family entertainment to put on after work, you can't go wrong with it. It's also convenient that all nine seasons of the series are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.