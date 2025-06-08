Malcolm In The Middle Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

The reruns of Fox's "Malcolm in the Middle" practically served as my favorite type of procrastination when I was in college well over 15 years ago. Between studying sessions (or, rather, to avoid them), I quickly fell in love with Linwood Boomer's sitcom, which was about four horrendously naughty and mischievous brothers — Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), Reese (Justin Berfield), Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), and Francis (Christopher Masterson) — and their quirky and often wild parents, Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois Wilkerson (Jane Kaczmarek).

Although the show may have seemed like your typical silly and innocent family comedy from the aughts, its writers and actors constantly pushed the series' brilliant and witty humor to the limits of its TV-PG 12 rating. There was endless bullying, emotional manipulation, unorthodox parenting, family dysfunction, and a whiff of violence along with other atrocities in every other episode. I think it's fair to say the series was ahead of its time, as far as family sitcoms went in the 2000s. It's no coincidence that Bryan Cranston sharpened much of his acting chops on this show before he got the role of a lifetime in Vince Gilligan's "Breaking Bad" as Walter White. In fact, thanks to Hal, the contrast between his comedic and dramatic range seemed even more impressive.

Thus, as a long-time fan, I was ecstatic to learn not too long ago that the series is getting a revival (or more like a reunion) almost 20 years after the show ended. Here's everything we know about it so far.