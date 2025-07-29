What Happened To SNL Star Chris Kattan?

As a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars," Kattan was quickly eliminated and criticized by the judges for his oddly stiff dancing performance. Soon after that episode aired, Kattan revealed that he'd broken his neck during a 2001 "SNL" stunt. The sketch, where Kattan played an impressionable kid who hurts himself trying to impersonate Betty White's character from "The Golden Girls," features a moment where Kattan falls over and hits his head on the floor.

The clip is not on YouTube, but you can find it on the NBC "SNL" page. The fall doesn't look that serious, and Kattan himself didn't realize how serious it was in the moment. "I think when you break your neck, at least in my experience, you don't know what it feels like because you've never broken your neck before," he explained in a 2019 interview. "So, it's just excruciatingly painful. Even Buster Keaton, he broke his neck and didn't even know it. [...] Nonetheless, you have to have surgeries and repair yourself, and you just can't live that way. Otherwise, you're going to atrophy your whole arm and your whole leg."

Because neck injuries can be complicated, doctors had a hard time figuring out exactly what was wrong with his neck and exactly how to fix it. As he explained in his book, "Baby, Don't Hurt Me," he had to go through five neck surgeries before he felt even a little bit back to normal. The pain from the experience also led to him being addicted to painkillers, which contributed to the destruction of his first marriage.

And even after all that, he still wasn't back to his former self: even as late as 2017, the injury was hampering his dancing skills. Some may argue that Kattan is just trying to save face by blaming the neck injury on his bad dancing, but let's be real: we've seen how energetic and fluid Kattan's physical performances were on "SNL" pre-injury. There's no way he'd be dancing that badly in a world where he never injured his neck.