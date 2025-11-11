Squid Game: Front Man's Empathy Toward The Players Explained By Actor

"Before everything happened and he was just Hwang In-ho, he was probably like any one of us: He would have some good and some evil inside of him," Lee added. "But when he's in disguise as Player 001, he probably found some of his past self whilst playing the games. I believe that maybe he might have recovered some of the good in him while being this player in the game."

"Squid Game" season 3 features the first and only flashback featuring the Front Man, revealing he was a member of the games who survived by murdering the other contestants in their sleep. This experience broke him, leaving him with a bleak worldview that human beings will stoop to any level to protect themselves. Before that, however, he seemed to have found community in the games. Indeed, his relationship with Gi-hun's group seemingly allowed him to enjoy a similar sense of camaraderie.

This may be why he was so moved by Gi-hun's decision not to kill the other contestants like he did near the end of "Squid Game" season 3. Gi-hun proved that not everyone would've done what the Front Man had done, which contradicts what the latter told himself to justify his behavior. And yet, the Front Man doesn't seem unhappy about losing that argument; rather, it's apparently rekindled some of his hope in humanity.

"Front Man wants to prove Gi-hun wrong that if he tries the games again then he will become the pessimistic soul that I am," Lee observed. "But another part of him wants to cheer for him and root for him, and hope he is right that we have not lost all hope in humanity. It's very complex, and he has that duality inside of him."

"Squid Game" is now streaming on Netflix.