James Gunn Was Unaware Of A Major Superman Debate Before Working On The Movie

Superhero fandom can be a wonderful thing, providing a haven for nerds of all kinds to come together in celebration of their favorite fictional figures. It can also result in some pretty heated discussions on the finer points of how those various figures should be depicted, and James Gunn found out just how seriously many fans take those debates when he started working on "Superman." Specifically, the director and DC Studios co-head quickly discovered that Superman fans really care about whether the character wears trunks or not.

Yes, it turns out Superman's knickers are the source of much controversy, which surprised Gunn when it came time to design the suit for his film. During a 2025 appearance on the "Smartless" podcast, Gunn revealed that he "wasn't aware of this conversation" until he started work on designing the costume for the movie, and he had no idea how contentious a topic Superman's trunks actually were. "I am sure that somebody would kill somebody else over the fight over whether Superman should have trunks or not," said the newly-enlightened director.

Indeed, fans have been debating whether Supes should be trunkless or not for some time, both in terms of his comic book and on-screen depictions. While it might seem like a fairly minor aspect of the character (which it sort of is) it also represents something bigger, as evidenced by the fact that Gunn himself quickly became conflicted about whether to put trunks on his version of Superman (who differs from other on-screen iterations in important ways).