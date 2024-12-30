James Gunn Took Advice From Zack Snyder For One Superman Detail
Although a certain segment of the comic movie fandom will always try to pit James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU (DC Universe) against the now-defunct DCEU (DC Extended Universe) mostly helmed by Zack Snyder, Gunn and Snyder seem to have a pretty friendly relationship. Gunn, who directed "The Suicide Squad" and is set to kick off the live-action portion of the DCU with his take on "Superman" in 2025, actually asked Snyder for a bit of advice with regards to Superman's costume, which is pretty important since it's generally the most visually recognizable element for any one Superman movie. People are also wildly protective over how Superman is supposed to look according to their vision of the Last Son of Krypton, which is probably why the first reveal of David Corenswet as Superman in Gunn's upcoming film sparked heated debate among fans.
Though Gunn's slightly slapstick take on superhero cinema might seem a far cry from Snyder's more grounded, gritty approach, the two both have a clear love for the comics and characters they're adapting, so it's not a big surprise that Gunn might turn to his predecessor as Superman movie director for a bit of help. In an interview with Screen Brief, Gunn shared a fun story about his discussion with Snyder about the most challenging part of the costume to make look cool: Superman's trunks.
Snyder and Gunn both went back and forth on the trunks
In the interview, Gunn explained that he "really went back and forth" about whether or not to include Supes' red outer undies with Corenswet and costume designer Juliana Makovsky, even reaching out to the "Man of Steel" and "Justice League" director for help. He told Screen Brief:
"I even talked to Zack Snyder about it. He said, 'I tried like a billion versions with the trunks and just never got there.' And I said, 'I see how that's the case.' I didn't know about the trunks. I wanted to use the trunks, but I couldn't, I kept taking them off. And I came in, it's very colorful, the trunks are on, and I'm like, 'God, I don't know. It's just so colorful. David, how do you feel?' He's like, 'I love it.'"
Snyder really tried to stay authentic to the comics with his vision for Superman and that included the classic red undies on the outside of the costume, but he just found it impossible to make them work in his darker, more nihilistic version of things. That means the Snyderverse Superman costumes have a sleeker design without trunks, briefs, or any other kind of red fabric across the body. Some fans really love the look of the more "mature" Superman with no trunks, but honestly? I'm with Corenswet.
A Superman costume that makes you feel safe
Eventually, Gunn decided to keep the trunks because of Corenswet's explanation as to why he loved them and the bright colors. The actor told Gunn, "Yeah, he's an alien from outer space who's super powerful, who doesn't want children to be afraid of him." This inspired Gunn to make that idea the costume design directive, and the result is a Superman costume that's meant to make people feel safe and comfortable, especially kids. The DCEU costumes were certainly cool-looking, but they also felt directed at older audiences in a way that occasionally didn't feel true to the character. After all, there are very few differences between those Superman costumes and Homelander's on "The Boys," though they are wildly different characters because the focus seems to be more on looking badass than inspiring hope and comfort.
When I was younger, I used to think Superman was kind of corny and it wasn't for me, but Superman honestly should feel a little corny. He's an alien raised on a farm who just wants to make the world a better place. Supes is sweet and earnest and kind and his costume should represent all of those things. Corenswet's costume evokes the costumes of old while incorporating some newer elements (there's a major New 52 influence), and the result is a Superman costume that feels almost timeless. It's as colorful as the Golden Age of comics but updated for more modern sensibilities, and honestly? That rules.