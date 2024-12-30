James Gunn Took Advice From Zack Snyder For One Superman Detail

Although a certain segment of the comic movie fandom will always try to pit James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU (DC Universe) against the now-defunct DCEU (DC Extended Universe) mostly helmed by Zack Snyder, Gunn and Snyder seem to have a pretty friendly relationship. Gunn, who directed "The Suicide Squad" and is set to kick off the live-action portion of the DCU with his take on "Superman" in 2025, actually asked Snyder for a bit of advice with regards to Superman's costume, which is pretty important since it's generally the most visually recognizable element for any one Superman movie. People are also wildly protective over how Superman is supposed to look according to their vision of the Last Son of Krypton, which is probably why the first reveal of David Corenswet as Superman in Gunn's upcoming film sparked heated debate among fans.

Though Gunn's slightly slapstick take on superhero cinema might seem a far cry from Snyder's more grounded, gritty approach, the two both have a clear love for the comics and characters they're adapting, so it's not a big surprise that Gunn might turn to his predecessor as Superman movie director for a bit of help. In an interview with Screen Brief, Gunn shared a fun story about his discussion with Snyder about the most challenging part of the costume to make look cool: Superman's trunks.