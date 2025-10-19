Noah Wyle's First Role Was In A Raunchy Western Starring Divine And Tab Hunter

While Wyle isn't in "Lust in the Dust" all that much, playing a background character in the rowdy town of Chili Verde, he did open up about his experiences on set in the documentary "Tab Hunter Confidential," saying:

"The first film I ever appeared in was 'Lust in the Dust.' That set in particular had a real sense of frivolity and fun about it, and I remember being struck by Tab's naturalism, and how effortlessly everything he was doing was coming across."

Hunter is definitely playing the "straight man" (no pun intended) to Divine's chaos in "Lust in the Dust," and it must have been a fascinating lesson in acting to see the two perform in such different ways. Hunter was a fairly understated actor, having first become famous for heartthrob roles in films like 1955's World War II drama "Battle Cry" or the 1961 romantic comedy "The Pleasure of His Company," though the press was deeply concerned with his perceived homosexuality. In the 1980s Hunter leaned into it, starring in the cult classic John Waters film "Polyester" opposite Divine and then in "Lust in the Dust." (Hunter would eventually come out as a gay man in his 2005 memoir, even revealing that he once had a relationship with late "Psycho" star Anthony Perkins.)

While "Lust in the Dust" may not have been the most conventional start for Wyle, it sounds like it gave him some great lessons in acting and having a bit of fun on set, something that probably comes in very handy on the highly stressful "The Pitt." Everybody's gotta start somewhere, and starting out with Divine and Tab Hunter is honestly pretty great.