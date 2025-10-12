Diane Keaton Appeared In Rod Serling's Twilight Zone Follow-Up Before Her Rise To Fame

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beloved actress Diane Keaton passed away on Saturday, October 11, at 79. Throughout her lifetime, she starred in over 50 movies and appeared in countless TV shows, and one of those early pre-breakout performances came in the NBC series "Night Gallery."

Although the anthology horror show "Night Gallery" was never as popular as creator Rod Serling's previous show, "The Twilight Zone," both shows had a fun knack for highlighting the talents of young, soon-to-be stars. "The Twilight Zone" provided opportunities for young actors like Robert Duvall and Robert Redford to prove themselves to a national audience, and a few years later, "Night Gallery" gave Keaton the same chance.

Keaton, then in her early 20s, starred in the show's second-ever episode in the story "Room With a View." The story starts as a kind of "Rear Window" homage, with Keaton's character (Nurse Francis Nevins) attending to a bedridden man who spends his time staring out the window with his binoculars. But whereas James Stewart's character in "Rear Window" has a loving girlfriend played by Grace Kelly to look after him, Joseph Wiseman's character, Mr. Bauman, only has a vain, uncaring wife who's clearly having an affair.

Young Keaton is the clear standout in this story. Her character needs to be kind, nervous, and naïve, but with a dark edge that Mr. Bauman can exploit in his revenge quest against his cheating wife. Keaton only has a few minutes of screentime (because the story itself is under 10 minutes), but by the story's closing moments, we feel like we've known her a lot longer.