The Three Perfect Diane Keaton Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

I have ... issues with Woody Allen just like any sane person does, but far be it from me to pretend that his 1975 spoof of Russian dramas, "Love and Death," isn't one of the funniest movies I've ever seen in my life. After "Sleeper," this is where Diane Keaton really gets to show off her screwball chops. Her character in the preceding film was more of a straight man to Miles' joker, but in "Love and Death," Keaton's Sonja is a volatile, emotional, and rebellious stone-cold weirdo who runs away with every single one of her scenes.

As the cousin of Allen's Boris Grushenko — who's hopelessly in love with her from the jump — Sonja is unfortunately in love with one of Boris' hotter but dumber brothers and frankly never even bothers to fall in love with him, marrying a line of old men before she finally agrees to wed Boris (largely because she thinks he'll get killed in a duel before she has to deal with him). Keaton has too many great lines in this movie to count, but I couldn't resist including this mini-monologue that she delivers to Boris:

"To love is to suffer. To avoid suffering one must not love, but then one suffers from not loving. Therefore, to love is to suffer, not to love is to suffer, to suffer is to suffer. To be happy is to love, to be happy then is to suffer but suffering makes one unhappy; therefore, to be unhappy one must love or love to suffer or suffer from too much happiness. I hope you're getting this down."

Sonja and Boris eventually team up and attempt to work together to take down Napoleon, and when they fail, she escapes, but Boris is sentenced to death. Keaton is, and I cannot stress this enough, incredibly funny in "Love and Death," and if you haven't seen it, go check it out immediately. Keaton has so many great movies to choose from, but if you want to truly work your way through her entire body of work, start with these three, and you won't regret it.