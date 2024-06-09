The Correct Order To Watch The Father Of The Bride Movies

You don't hear it mentioned too often in discussions of successful Hollywood franchises, but the "Father of the Bride" saga has demonstrated remarkable staying power. Like the Banks family itself, we've watched as this franchise has grown up, moved out the house, and had children of its own in the form of two reboots and multiple sequels. But things all started back in 1949 when Edward Streeter's "Father of the Bride" novel was adapted into the classic 1950 comedy of the same name. Since then, the series has produced six films, one of which was a short film produced during the global pandemic and the most recent being 2022's "Father of the Bride" remake.

In all, you've got a franchise that has spanned almost eight decades and which continues to delight audiences 72 years after the first film debuted. Modern audiences might finally be ready for more than sequels and reboots, but the "Father of the Bride" series feels like it could potentially go on being rebooted and delighting successive generations indefinitely.

But where does that leave the uninitiated? What about the kids who grew up on the Steve Martin movies and had no idea there were other films? Well, if you're looking for the correct order to watch all of the "Father of the Bride" films, look no further than this helpful guide.