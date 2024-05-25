Why Director Woody Allen Tried To Kill The Release Of His Movie Manhattan

Watching Woody Allen's 1979 romantic comedy "Manhattan" in 2024 is certainly a fraught affair. For decades after its release, "Manhattan" was hailed as one of the filmmaker's best, frankly and stylishly telling a story of modern New York life, revealing the embarrassing impulses of a neurotic man struggling through his own acknowledged sexual and romantic weaknesses. In the film, Allen plays Isaac, a 42-year-old, twice-divorced comedy writer trying to pen a book about how much he loves New York City. As part of his midlife crisis, he is romantically and sexually involved with Tracy (Mariel Hemingway), a 17-year-old prep school student.

Allen's fictional relationship with an underage girl was, at the time, seen as a strange quirk of the modern cosmopolitan arts milieu, and many critics remained unconcerned. It wouldn't be for a few more years, in 1991, that details of Allen's personal life would begin to emerge. He married the much-younger Soon-Yi Previn in 1997, a woman who was once his stepdaughter. The details of their affair came to light during a messy divorce with Mia Farrow in 1992. That same year, Farrow's daughter Dylan, would accuse Allen of sexual assault. The charges were dropped, but Dylan continued to repeat them for years.

The allegations were eventually enough to effectively blackball Allen from showbiz. Many people have spoken out about sexual abuse in Hollywood, and point to Allen as an example of powerful men who get away with crimes. Other celebrities have spoken out in support of Allen. However you feel, watching "Manhattan" is going to dredge up a lot of real-world unpleasantness. Allen is deeply hated.

In 2016, Allen spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, and surprisingly also expressed trepidation about "Manhattan." It seems he hated it so much that he once implored United Artists to not release it.