Why Jensen Ackles' Countdown Was Canceled By Prime Video

In July 2025, Prime Video users became obsessed with Jensen Ackles' crime thriller series "Countdown." But it seems the obsession didn't take hold as widely as Ackles and co. might have hoped, as Amazon cancelled the show just two months later. That decision likely came as somewhat of a shock to both cast, crew, and fans, as from the outside, "Countdown" appeared to be a solid hit. Alas, it seems the show's global viewership might not have met Prime Video's expectations.

Hailing from creator, executive producer, and showrunner Derek Haas ("Chicago Fire"), "Countdown" saw Ackles play LAPD detective and former Army Ranger Mark Meachum, who's recruited to a secret task force where he finds himself working alongside agents from multiple law enforcement agencies. The covert crew is tasked with solving the murder of a Department of Homeland Security officer, but as you might expect, they quickly discover a much wider and more sinister conspiracy that has them racing to prevent a major terrorist event. Prior to the show's launch, Ackles touted it as a sort of homage to action filmmaking of the past. "It was everything I grew up loving about entertainment," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "There was action and salty characters — there was the 'will they or won't they,' are they going to make it? Are they going to save everyone and catch the bad guys? It was a bit of a throwback, and I gravitated to it."

Prime Video has certainly seen success catering to the sensibilities of action-starved dads across the nation — just take a look at "Reacher," season 3 of which broke ratings records. "Countdown" appeared to be yet another hit in that vein, but its quick cancellation revealed that it might not have been quite the success it seemed on the surface.