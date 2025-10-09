A Fantasy Movie With A Hilarious Clint Eastwood Cameo Is Taking Over Netflix
It's October, and that means that everyone's looking for something fun and a little scary to put on for Halloween, including families. While the kiddos aren't going to do too well if you put on the really scary fare, there are thankfully some slightly more family-friendly films available on streaming that still have the right creepy vibe — like Brad Silberling's 1995 fantasy flick "Casper." Sure, there are some rather disturbing elements if you think about them too hard, but "Casper" features more than enough funny moments through its friendly ghost (and his chaotic uncles) that kids are sure to be delighted, so it's no wonder that the movie is flying up the Netflix streaming charts.
Because "Casper" was meant to be a movie for the whole family and not just the kiddos, there are a couple of fun little jokes for the adults in the audience as well. While the gross-out bodily function humor of the uncles probably isn't all that comical to the average parent, some of the pop culture jokes are a bit better, especially one particularly wild cameo from legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood.
Clint Eastwood had a cameo in Casper alongside Mel Gibson and the Cryptkeeper
In "Casper," Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman) is a "ghost therapist" who helps the deceased deal with their unfinished business so they can head into the afterlife, and he moves into the highly haunted Whipstaff Manor along with his teenage daughter, Kat (Christina Ricci). Kat befriends the lonely and friendly Casper (voiced by Malachi Pearson), who died of pneumonia as a child and haunts the residence with his uncles. In one scene where the mischievous uncles are trying to play tricks on Dr. Harvey, they change his reflection in the mirror: first to Clint Eastwood, then Rodney Dangerfield, and at last to the Crypt Keeper from "Tales From the Crypt."
What's wild is that Eastwood only agreed to do the cameo if fellow director Steven Spielberg also had a cameo in the mirror sequence, and while Spielberg filmed one, he and Silberling knew they weren't going to use it. Now that's a bit of trickery the Ghostly Trio would be proud of!
"Casper" tends to pop back up in popularity around this time of year and for good reason, but it would be neat to see people sharing a little love for this bonkers moviemaking marvel all year long.