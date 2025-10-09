A Fantasy Movie With A Hilarious Clint Eastwood Cameo Is Taking Over Netflix

It's October, and that means that everyone's looking for something fun and a little scary to put on for Halloween, including families. While the kiddos aren't going to do too well if you put on the really scary fare, there are thankfully some slightly more family-friendly films available on streaming that still have the right creepy vibe — like Brad Silberling's 1995 fantasy flick "Casper." Sure, there are some rather disturbing elements if you think about them too hard, but "Casper" features more than enough funny moments through its friendly ghost (and his chaotic uncles) that kids are sure to be delighted, so it's no wonder that the movie is flying up the Netflix streaming charts.

Because "Casper" was meant to be a movie for the whole family and not just the kiddos, there are a couple of fun little jokes for the adults in the audience as well. While the gross-out bodily function humor of the uncles probably isn't all that comical to the average parent, some of the pop culture jokes are a bit better, especially one particularly wild cameo from legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood.