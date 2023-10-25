Netflix's Top Charts Are Being Haunted By The Friendliest Ghost You Know

1995's "Casper" wasn't exactly a critical hit when it first arrived, but as Netflix viewers have proven, you can always count on the friendly ghost for a wholesomely spooktacular time. As a kid, I was happily unaware of the critical response to the movie, and haven't really kept up with the "Casper" discourse since — shameful, I know. I do remember watching it in my local cinema and being transported away from my little English town for a while. Seven-year-old me just found something mesmerizing about the look and feel of the film. Plus, it had ghosts and cool special effects, which was pretty much all I could ask for at that age. I'm not saying it's a classic of cinema, but what are these movies for if not to immerse you in times, places, and feelings that you otherwise wouldn't experience?

I loved the melancholy technical marvel that was "Casper" as a kid, so when my wife recently suggested a rewatch, I was excited to revisit Whipstaff Manor. Of course, as is customary for any modern film fan, I repeatedly distracted myself from said rewatch in order to look up the movie online for some background and cultural context. After all, how are any of us supposed to watch movies without simultaneously staring at our phone?

It was during this expertly-timed research that I discovered the initial critical response to this beloved childhood classic was less than favorable. Imagine being enchanted by a movie as a kid — your burgeoning imagination aglow as you sit, wide-eyed and transfixed — then growing up and reading this on Rotten Tomatoes: "A meandering, mindless family movie that frequently resorts to special effects and transparent sappiness."

Well seven-year-old me is happy to report that justice has arrived for "Casper" in the form of Netflix vindication.