Clint Eastwood Had One Condition To Cameo In The 1995 Casper Movie

In Brad Silberling's 1995 ghost comedy "Casper," Kat Harvey (Christina Ricci) and her widowed father James (Bill Pullman) move into a large, spooky mansion haunted by cartoonish, playfully destructive spirits. Casper (Malachi Pearson) is a friendly ghost, but his ghostly roommates Stretch (Joe Nipote), Fatso (Brad Garett), and Stinkie (Joe Alaskey) are more sinister, able to scare, harm, or bodily possess any interlopers.

In order to scare him out of their home, the ghostly trio attack James, chasing him around the house, using their supernatural powers to creatively terrify him. In a standout sequence, James stares into a mirror, and the ghosts transform his face into other people's. James looks up from the sink, and he suddenly looks like Clint Eastwood. Then his face morphs, and he looks like Rodney Dangerfield. Then he morphs again to look like Mel Gibson. Finally, and most terrifying, he morphs to look like the Cryptkeeper from "Tales from the Crypt." He screams and sounds just like the Cryptkeeper's original voice actor, John Kassir.

It may surprise the reader to learn that the cameos from Eastwood, Dangerfield, Gibson, and Kassir were all genuine, and not the result of stock footage or fakery. But maybe it's not all that surprising, as "Casper" was a major release, sporting state-of-the-art CGI, and a budget of $55 million (which is about $116 million in 2025 dollars). It was also a big hit, earning over $288 million worldwide. It was the sixth-highest-grossing film that year after "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls."

Clint Eastwood's appearance in "Casper," as one might predict, came with a stipulation. According to Syfy, Eastwood would only do his cameo if the film's executive producer, Steven Spielberg, also had a cameo in the same morphing sequence. Silberling and Spielberg both agreed.

They did, however, wink to each other behind Eastwood's back.