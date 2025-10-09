The Studio Was Not Prepared For Nightmare On Elm Street To Become A Franchise [Exclusive]

Although the concept of franchises was still pretty new in the mid-80s, some tropes had already begun to emerge, one of which being that there should be a returning character or characters in a sequel if possible. However, while New Line Cinema certainly wanted Freddy Krueger to remain the supernatural villain of "Elm Street," they nearly didn't bring back actor Robert Englund to reprise the role. As Sholder recalled, the studio considered the title and the character more important than the actor at this stage, similar to how other slasher villains like Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees had interchanged performers in their sequels:

"They just wanted to get a script out that was called 'Nightmare on Elm Street 2' with a character called Freddy, not necessarily even played by Robert Englund."

Thankfully, Englund did come on board "Freddy's Revenge." Even so, the movie would end up featuring a different sort of Krueger than seen in Craven's film. This Freddy would be a little more verbose (though not yet fully comedic), and instead of invading the dreams of kids on Elm Street, he would try to break into the real world by invading the dreams of (and eventually possessing) Jesse Walsh (Mark Patton). This change in the rules makes "Freddy's Revenge" intriguingly unique in retrospect, but did cause some problems for the film's initial reputation amongst fans. It's also indicative of how no one at New Line was thinking about the franchise's longevity, as Sholder explained:

"The rules were [there was] this guy called Freddy, he kills teenagers when they're sleeping. That was the rule, that was it. [...] This [film] doesn't quite fit, because they broke the rule, that Freddy comes out into the world. Freddy doesn't do that. Because if Freddy did that, then you wouldn't have 'Nightmare on Elm Street," because you wouldn't have to go to sleep to get killed by Freddy. So that idea's kind of a dead end."

Sholder's correct in saying that a sequel following the rules established in "Freddy's Revenge" would've been a dead end for the series, especially given that it would have taken away so much of what was to become the franchise's hallmarks. Still, the benefits of the creative freedom given to Sholder and company on "Freddy's Revenge," along with New Line only looking at one film at a time and not a cinematic universe, are all qualities that today's studios and producers may wish to revisit. It's always good to have an eye on potential futures, but don't put your cart before the horse.