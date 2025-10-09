Anemone's Best Scene Reminds Us Of One Truth About Daniel Day-Lewis
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Anemone."
Some retirements are less permanent than others, and thank the film gods for that. Rumors of Daniel Day-Lewis sailing into the sunset were greatly exaggerated, marked by his grand return in "Anemone." Directed and co-written by his son Ronan, this quiet and awfully moody chamber piece follows Day-Lewis' reclusive hermit Ray Stoker, living alone in a ramshackle cabin in the woods of Northern England for the past decade and a half. The why of it all isn't immediately clear, though the screenplay (also co-written by the elder Day-Lewis) leaves just enough breadcrumbs to help us piece together the clues by the end. Having left behind his wife Nessa (Samantha Morton) and now-teenage son Brian (Samuel Bottomley), it's up to his estranged brother Jem (Sean Bean) to bring him home at a moment of acute crisis for the fractured family. It doesn't take very long to realize exactly why this setup plays to Day-Lewis' unparalleled acting strengths.
As the early portions of "Anemone" largely play out as a series of two-handers between the two older actors, we begin to get a sense of the structure of this story. Though not one for talking, Ray gradually needles his brother Jem in ways that only lifelong brothers can. His faith, his decision to essentially step in and fill the husband/father roles for Nessa and Brian, and his almost supernatural patience are all targets of Ray's ire. After several scenes of minimal interactions between them, this finally boils over in the first of the movie's show-stopping monologues. When Day-Lewis launches into a haunting story about visiting an old priest they knew from childhood, steadily rising to a fever pitch of unsettling emotion, it's as if the star performer had never even left at all.
This one scene, arguably the film's best, is all it takes to remind us of Day-Lewis' irreplaceable screen presence and his standing as our greatest living actor.
Anemone's first monologue shows off Daniel Day-Lewis' acting chops
It's practically the golden rule in cinema: If you have Daniel Day-Lewis as the lead of your movie, you give him a speech (or three) meaty enough for him to sink his teeth into. That's exactly what Ronan Day-Lewis delivers in "Anemone," giving his famous father one barnburner after another. Focus Features has done its part to spread awareness of this treat for cinephiles (though that hasn't been enough to save it at the box office), releasing multiple trailers and clips showcasing all the flowery dialogue Day-Lewis has to work with throughout the runtime. With Sean Bean as the secret weapon of the film, expertly reacting to everything that his screen partner throws at him, the pair elevates the material to even greater heights.
But the various moments teased in the marketing aren't quite what moviegoers will likely remember the most once the credits roll. Early on, when Jem first tries to melt his brother's cold exterior by bringing up their past, one tense exchange soon explodes into something else entirely. When told the news that an old priest from their childhood recently passed away, Ray works himself into a fury while recalling how this tormentor sexually abused him decades ago. It all culminates in a monologue about how he visited the priest once more after enlisting in the Army, enacting some seriously foul revenge by, well, defecating on the predator. As told by Ray, the story is gripping and horrifying in equal measure ... until he casually implies that none of this ever actually happened, mocking his brother over whether he actually believed him or not.
In the span of just a few minutes, Day-Lewis makes a meal out of this moment and adds an unforgettable scene to his already-formidable highlights reel.
Anemone may be Daniel Day-Lewis' least-flashy performance yet
Despite all the hype surrounding his lead role in "Anemone," however, it's fair to say that this is as restrained and subtle as we've ever seen Daniel Day-Lewis before. Nobody could possibly cast doubt over whether he has another scenery-chewing, powerhouse performance in him along the lines of "There Will Be Blood" or "Gangs of New York." Should things go according to plan, the 68-year-old actor ought to have plenty more opportunities to take wild swings for the fences in future appearances. But, not too dissimilar from his turn in "Phantom Thread" in 2017, his ability to underplay big moments and deliver just enough energy to satisfy the needs of any given scene goes a long way in "Anemone."
Even in a movie with multiple monologues, the last of which includes a tearful admission of guilt over the wartime act that caused him to flee from his family in the first place, Day-Lewis provides the exact opposite of a flashy performance. Many of Ray's most telling character moments are shown in complete silence, ironically enough, like when he dreams about a ghostly vision of his wife floating over his bed or the satisfying ending when he finally comes home. His wordless exchange with his son Brian, who is seeing his father for the first time in his life, says more than any fiery speech ever could. Though all of his dozens of Academy Award nominations have tended to reward his showiest and brashest modes of acting, "Anemone" is a fitting rebuke to the idea that it's all Day-Lewis is capable of doing. It's why, when thinking back on this movie, one of the more lasting scenes is Roy's heartbreaking stare out the window at a nearby payphone, knowing that his wife is just on the other end of the line.
"Anemone" is now playing in wide release in theaters.