Anemone Ending Explained: Internal Shame Is An Overwhelming Force Of Nature

This article contains spoilers for "Anemone."

The buzz surrounding "Anemone" stemmed from the film being Daniel Day-Lewis' formal return to acting since his self-imposed retirement in 2017, with his last feature being Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread." By any other measure, getting another performance out of the Academy Award-winning acting thespian is cause for celebration. In addition to starring in "Anemone," Daniel also co-wrote the screenplay with his son Ronan Day-Lewis, who makes his feature directorial debut here. /Film's Jeremy Mathai praises Daniel's performance in his review, in addition to believing that "Anemone" marks a promising first step in the right direction for Ronan as a filmmaker. First-time directors are always saddled with the weight of expectation on their inaugural go-around, as they're often working within the limited resources they have. In Ronan's case, he has a $35 million budget, studio backing, and one of our greatest living actors at the center, and yet "Anemone" plays like an expensive student film.

Experimental in nature, "Anemone" wants to establish itself as a visual treatise on the encompassing melancholy clouding a regretful man, yet it never feels as if it escaped the conceptual stage. Even Daniel, who gives an admirable performance, is sadly left floating in the wind in a film that feels woefully undercooked at best. Its metaphors on the ruminations of the past are anything but abstract, with Bobby Krlic's comically overbearing score neutering any potential nuance. I thrive on slow cinema, but Ronan struggles to evoke an emotional weight through Ben Fordesman's lush cinematography. Woven within the lengthy monologues and sullen silences is ultimately a story about a man filled with shame, and the lengths to which he's bound by it.