Anemone's Secret Weapon Isn't Daniel Day-Lewis

Every principal character in "Anemone" is treated like an onion, as layer after layer peels off during the film's runtime until we have a much deeper understanding of their inner turmoil. One could say that Jem is the most simplistic character, a working-class, devout Catholic Brit, being much more of a stiff upper lip type. Yet Bean doesn't play Jem this way, and instead his performance makes Jem seem like a rock within the stormy Stoker family.

To wit: after the violent incident that Brian (Bottomley) gets involved in, it's Jem who decides to seek out Ray to convince him to come visit the son (if not the family) he abandoned. As we learn more about the Stokers' history, we discover that Jem took it upon himself to marry Nessa (Morton), Ray's ex, and become a stepfather to Brian, who is really Ray's son. There's an element of Catholic guilt in him, of course, which makes his motivations for being the dad who stepped up seem less noble and more imposed. Yet the way Jem acts as a sounding board for Ray's bitter invectives allows the latter to realize that he's actually been flagellating himself all these years for his troubled past.

Bean plays Jem as part knowing brother, part priest, making his journey to the deep woods where Ray has fled a sort of missionary outing. Although Jem is never given a lengthy monologue to explain his side of the story in as much detail as Ray, Nessa, or even Brian does, Bean's performance is as richly layered as the rest of the cast's. The way in which one needs to observe Bean more than simply listen to him aligns Jem with the film's rich tapestry of surrealistic and symbolic imagery. So, while Jem may be the least well-drawn character on paper, Bean's performance makes him fascinating. He's exemplary of a film that invites audiences to have a little patience and look a little deeper to be rewarded.

"Anemone" is in theaters now.