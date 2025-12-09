Stan Lee Made A Cameo Appearance In Just One DC Movie (But He Did It Twice)

Stan Lee was a fascinating figure in the world of superhero pop culture. The former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics had been lionized in the latter half of his life as the face of the brand, so much so that he could be seen as a controversial figure in the comic book community. Routinely taking credit from revered artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko definitely didn't help his case. But not even these marks against him could tarnish Lee's legacy in the larger cultural zeitgeist, with his official Disney+ documentary going so far to omit some of these transgressions. To the word at large, Lee was an easily likable mascot figure who just happened to play a part in the creation of some of Marvel's greatest heroes. Even non-comic book fans could recognize Lee's larger-than-life personality from a mile away. Although he was often known for his cameos throughout Marvel's tenure on the big screen, one of his best actually transpired in a DC movie of all places.

2018's "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" features a scene in which Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Raven (Tara Strong), Robin (Scott Menville), and Starfire (Hynden Walch) sneak onto the Warner Bros. studio backlot where all the DC movies are being made. Initially hiding in the background, an animated Stan Lee (voiced by the man himself) then runs right up to the audience and proclaims his arrival. "Hey, everybody, look at me! I'm Stan Lee doing my subtle cameo," says Lee while he strikes a whole bunch of poses based on Marvel comics characters like Spider-Man and Wolverine. However, he hustles out of the scene after learning he's in a DC movie. It would be a great bit in isolation, yet he manages to make another appearance that's somehow even funnier.