Stan Lee Made A Cameo Appearance In Just One DC Movie (But He Did It Twice)
Stan Lee was a fascinating figure in the world of superhero pop culture. The former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics had been lionized in the latter half of his life as the face of the brand, so much so that he could be seen as a controversial figure in the comic book community. Routinely taking credit from revered artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko definitely didn't help his case. But not even these marks against him could tarnish Lee's legacy in the larger cultural zeitgeist, with his official Disney+ documentary going so far to omit some of these transgressions. To the word at large, Lee was an easily likable mascot figure who just happened to play a part in the creation of some of Marvel's greatest heroes. Even non-comic book fans could recognize Lee's larger-than-life personality from a mile away. Although he was often known for his cameos throughout Marvel's tenure on the big screen, one of his best actually transpired in a DC movie of all places.
2018's "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" features a scene in which Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Raven (Tara Strong), Robin (Scott Menville), and Starfire (Hynden Walch) sneak onto the Warner Bros. studio backlot where all the DC movies are being made. Initially hiding in the background, an animated Stan Lee (voiced by the man himself) then runs right up to the audience and proclaims his arrival. "Hey, everybody, look at me! I'm Stan Lee doing my subtle cameo," says Lee while he strikes a whole bunch of poses based on Marvel comics characters like Spider-Man and Wolverine. However, he hustles out of the scene after learning he's in a DC movie. It would be a great bit in isolation, yet he manages to make another appearance that's somehow even funnier.
Stan Lee crossed comic book movie barriers in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
The climax of "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" sees the comical interpretations of the beloved super team being chased by a bunch of mind-controlled DC supers. Lee comes from out of nowhere and leaps onto their moving golf cart with his usual brand of enthusiasm. "I don't care if it's a DC movie. I love cameos!" exclaims Lee. Even with the Teen Titans shaking him off, he lands with his head held high and says his sign-off catchphrase: "Excelsior." It's one of those movie moments that doesn't feel real. While Lee's inclusion doesn't match the sheer weight of Bugs Bunny and Mickey Mouse occupying the screen at the same time in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," it's still pretty noteworthy for comic book fans. Ego clashes usually prevent something like the de facto mascot hogging the spotlight in a rival company's movie.
This speaks not only to the folks at DC and Warner Bros. Animation being good sports, but showcases how "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" is an excellent parody of the superhero movie industrial complex. I remember going to see it having no prior context of the Cartoon Network series and was surprised at how much it made me laugh. It exists as such an interesting snapshot of the DC movies under the Walter Hamada years, as well as a loving ode to the comics company's most underutilized characters. I won't dare spoil the outcome, but "To the Movies" is worth checking out for easily the greatest depiction of the "Waynes being gunned down in the alley" trope you'll ever see.
"Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" is currently streaming on HBO Max.