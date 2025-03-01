Warner Bros. Had One Rule For Its Biggest Characters In Who Framed Roger Rabbit

In Robert Zemeckis' whimsical film noir "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," the alcoholic detective Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) has to, in the course of his investigations, travel to a particularly dangerous part of Los Angeles. Toontown, located out by Pasadena, is the cordoned-off part of the city where its cartoon citizens all live, and it has been built specifically with a toon citizenry in mind. The laws of physics change in Toontown, and even the buildings are alive and conscious. Eddie, a live-action human, finds himself in constant mortal peril.

In one standout sequence, Eddie finds himself plummeting off the top of a Toontown high-rise. While in free-fall, he encounters two familiar faces. Bugs Bunny (Mel Blanc) and Mickey Mouse (Wayne Allwine), outfitted in skydiving gear, pull up next to Eddie and casually point out that skydiving with a parachute is kind of dangerous. They eventually offer Eddie a spare parachute before pulling the ripcords on their own. As a final gag, the "spare" they handed Eddie was a spare tire. Luckily, Eddie is caught before he can smack into the toon pavement below.

In 1988, when "Roger Rabbit" was released, audiences stood in awe of the skydiving scene. Everyone watching knew that Mickey Mouse was the official mascot of the Disney corporation, while Bugs Bunny was the face of Warner Bros. The two characters were seen as corporate rivals, and they never occupied the same space. Seeing Bugs and Mickey on screen together allowed viewers to ponder the byzantine legal rigmarole likely required to make the scene possible.

As it so happens, there was a careful balancing act required for the many cartoon crossover scenes in"Who Framed Roger Rabbit." According to a 2018 article in the Hollywood Reporter, we can all thank Steven Spielberg for the diverse licensed-character mishmash. And even then, there were stipulations surrounding several Warner Bros. characters.