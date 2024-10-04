The Correct Order To Watch Disney's Tinker Bell Movies

In J.M. Barrie's original 1904 play "Peter and Wendy," the fairy Tinker Bell was typically represented by a powerful spotlamp, reflected onto the stage by a small hand mirror. Her dialogue was a series of small jingle bells, shaken offstage. When Barrie adapted his play into a 1911 novel, Tinker Bell remained mute, although she was able to participate in the action more closely. In the first film adaptation of Barrie's work, Herbert Brenson's 1924 film "Peter Pan," Tinker Bell was a light dangled by a string in long shots but actor Virginia Browne Faire in close-ups, either filmed against outside sets or composited into the frame.

In 1953, directors Hamilton Luske, Clyde Geronimi, and Wilfred Jackson brought Pan to life in the celebrated animated film "Peter Pan," released by the Walt Disney Company. In that film, Tinker Bell was also mute, but could be animated as a miniature person in most of her scenes, modeled after Marilyn Monroe. This version of Tinker Bell, like in Barrie's play, was a grumpy, jealous character, resentful of Wendy's advances toward Peter. Luske, Gerinimi, and Jackson's "Peter Pan" became one of the films in the so-called Disney Canon and saw frequent theatrical re-releases, keeping the film in the consciousness for decades. Like many of Disney's film, it was turned into a product, producing picture books, Disneyland rides, and multiple spinoffs. Tinker Bell also became something of a mascot of the company, and her glittering arc-like fairy trail still accompanies the studio's vanity card at the start of every of its films.

As thanks, Disney has given Tinker Bell her own series of movies. In 2008, Tinker Bell began headlining her own "Peter Pan" prequels and sequels, introducing audiences to a vast fairy continuity from within Neverland. Tinker Bell also finally had a voice; she was played by actor Mae Whitman. To date, there have been six straight-to-video Tinker Bell movies, one short, and one TV special. They are as follows.