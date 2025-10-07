Is One Battle After Another A Secret Sci-Fi Movie? Every Clue You Missed

The following contains spoilers for "One Battle After Another."

Paul Thomas Anderson is one of our finest directors. He's been responsible for incredible psychological dramas featuring dysfunctional characters who face great inner turmoil. What Anderson hasn't done, however, is make a big genre movie. Though he shares some initials with "Resident Evil" filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson, PTA has never made a sci-fi film — until now? Maybe?

"One Battle After Another," Anderson's new epic, is a fiercely political action-comedy-thriller and the best movie of 2025 to date. The movie tells a story of revolutionaries who're forced to watch as time slips through their fingers and the dream they once fought for is crushed before their very eyes, all while the promise of a better future is stolen and buried in the ground. But not all is lost. 16 years later, there are still those who fight against tyranny to make things better, including people who fight the less flashy battles yet nevertheless risk it all to push the revolution forward before disappearing from the film's plot (not unlike the Choctaw vampire hunters in "Sinners").

Anderson has made one of the timeliest movies of 2025, as it captures the sense of anger and despair that's so prevalent today. And yet, "One Battle After Another" is rather vague when it comes to its timeline. Loosely based on Thomas Pynchon's "Vineland," the film definitely moves the action away from the source material's 1960s-1984 timeline, but to where? Though the prevalent sentiment seems to be that the movie starts out in the late 2000s and then jumps forward to the present day, there are some details that suggest Paul Thomas Anderson's latest actually starts in the present before moving ahead to the future. That's right: Anderson may have stealthily made his very first sci-fi film.