One Battle After Another And Sinners Have One Important Thing In Common

This article contains spoilers for "One Battle After Another."

"One Battle After Another" takes many, many liberties with "Vineland," the Thomas Pynchon book that inspired it. However, it does keep some of the novel's central elements, like the generational shift in revolutionary ideas and government administrations squashing resistance.

Pynchon's book shows how Nixon's politics and federal interference sabotaged the 1960s' counter-cultural movements, only for the rampant consumerism and capitalism of the Reagan era to squash any remnant of the '60s' revolutionary spirit. "One Battle After Another" retains some of that, but it's easier to miss the first time around.

That's because the film's migrant detention center-raiding, office building-bombing revolutionary group French 75 is disposed of almost as soon as it's introduced. We see its members issuing loud statements and freeing migrants at a detention center, but they're betrayed shortly after and most of them are executed. As a result, the movie could initially be read as a satire portraying revolutionary groups as little more than angry kids screaming at institutions and throwing explosive tantrums.

Jumping ahead to the present-day, the film then introduces Benicio del Toro's Sergio St. Carlos, a karate teacher and community leader. A nice, quiet man who's undoubtedly disliked by the white supremacists living in his town of Baktan Cross, Sergio is left alone since he doesn't cause trouble or even raise his voice. But there's more to him than meets the eye. You see, Sergio has a "Latino Harriet Tubman situation," offering immigrants refuge and safe passage through the town via a series of tunnels.

Sergio and his allies are the greatest heroes of "One Battle After Another," despite not being in the movie for very long. In that way, the resistance group recalls the Choctaw vampire hunters in "Sinners," who show up for five minutes, make a memorable impression, then immediately leave, never to be seen again.