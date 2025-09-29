One Battle After Another Proves Something We Always Suspected About Leonardo DiCaprio

This article contains spoilers for "One Battle After Another."

Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another," while loosely adapted from Thomas Pynchon's "Vineland," weaves its fiercely political fervor within a decades-spanning story about a father who realizes he's just not a young man anymore. This certainly applies to Anderson in some respects, as his most recent body of work shows a clear evolution from the 27 year-old who made "Boogie Nights." There's a thread between PTA and Leonardo DiCaprio, with both former up-and-comers now embodying roles as mentor figures.

"One Battle After Another" is a girl dad movie through and through. In the case of Bob Ferguson (DiCaprio), the former munitions expert of the revolutionary group known as the French 75, that means making a better world for his spirited daughter Willa (a star-making performance from Chase Infiniti). "One Battle After Another" not only sees the Academy Award-winning actor leaning into an impassioned dramatic performance, but it also gives way to one of his funniest.

DiCaprio isn't exactly known as a comedic actor, yet when he turns it on, it often leads to some of the biggest laughs I've had in a movie theater. His turns in Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street" and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" see an actor who has seemingly mastered the art of playing characters who reveal themselves through their frustrations. There are plenty of quietly funny gags in "One Battle After Another," such as when Bob attends a parent-teacher conference at Willa's school and makes the teacher visibly uncomfortable by acknowledging the wall-adorned U.S. Presidents who were notorious slave owners.

The comedy centerpiece of "One Battle After Another," however, features DiCaprio doing what he does best: crashing out over the phone.