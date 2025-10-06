How To Watch Marlon Wayans' Him At Home

If you missed Marlon Wayans in "Him" back at the start of football season, you can now enjoy it at the beginning of the spooky season. The gridiron horror movie from director Justin Tipping (and executive producer/horror maestro Jordan Peele) released in September to less than stellar reviews, but let me be the first to tell you those don't tell the whole story. Though the film has some pacing missteps and struggles at times to connect its fantastic aesthetics with the plot beats of an A-tier horror flick, the look, vibe, and performances from Wayans and Tyriq Withers are more than enough to earn this a spot on your October rotation this year.

Luckily for fright fans, "Him" drops on digital storefronts for purchase and rental starting tomorrow, October 7. The film is currently still showing in theaters too, so a big-screen outing remains an option (and the preferable one for maximum scary effect). But for those who prefer to watch in the comfort of home, you can check out the film starting on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Physical releases will be coming later in November, with 4K Ultra HD, regular Blu-ray, and DVD releases all arriving on November 11. It's unclear how long "Him" will stay in theaters, but if you prefer watching on the big screen, you might want to move quickly. The film's lackluster box office performance — currently reported at just over $25 million on a $27 million budget — may mean an earlier exit from theaters than movies typically have.