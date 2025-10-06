How To Watch Marlon Wayans' Him At Home
If you missed Marlon Wayans in "Him" back at the start of football season, you can now enjoy it at the beginning of the spooky season. The gridiron horror movie from director Justin Tipping (and executive producer/horror maestro Jordan Peele) released in September to less than stellar reviews, but let me be the first to tell you those don't tell the whole story. Though the film has some pacing missteps and struggles at times to connect its fantastic aesthetics with the plot beats of an A-tier horror flick, the look, vibe, and performances from Wayans and Tyriq Withers are more than enough to earn this a spot on your October rotation this year.
Luckily for fright fans, "Him" drops on digital storefronts for purchase and rental starting tomorrow, October 7. The film is currently still showing in theaters too, so a big-screen outing remains an option (and the preferable one for maximum scary effect). But for those who prefer to watch in the comfort of home, you can check out the film starting on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.
Physical releases will be coming later in November, with 4K Ultra HD, regular Blu-ray, and DVD releases all arriving on November 11. It's unclear how long "Him" will stay in theaters, but if you prefer watching on the big screen, you might want to move quickly. The film's lackluster box office performance — currently reported at just over $25 million on a $27 million budget — may mean an earlier exit from theaters than movies typically have.
What's included in the Him home release?
In addition to the film itself, the home release of "Him" — including the digital versions available October 7 — features a range of deleted scenes and bonus features, with close to an hour of new material in total. For those who enjoyed the movie but were less happy with the ending of "Him," which has been a common refrain, there's a new, alternate ending entitled "Zay's Nightmare," as well five other deleted scenes: "Cheers," "Don't Be a Mascot," "The Publicist," "Fantasy Football," and "Cam's Discovery."
The behind-the-scenes featurette "Becoming Them" explores the training and personal regimens stars Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans took on to accurately play professional football players, while "The Sport of Filmmaking" gets into the more technical details of the film's production. There's also a full commentary track from the director, a featurette on the score from composer Bobby Krlic, and two "Anatomy of a Scene" breakdowns for "Rebirth" and "A Diabolical Game of Catch."
Those who prefer physical media might be better served with a home rental or by catching one of the remaining theatrical showings for "Him," but all of these deep-dive additions will be available digitally starting October 7.
Is Him worth watching?
Despite weaker reviews and a disappointing box office take, "Him" is well worth the watch if you're a fan of either football or visually striking horror flicks. The film's unfortunate reputation is largely the result of the Rotten Tomatoes system, which interprets any review under 60% as "rotten" and affects the film's overall score accordingly. While a majority of critics and fans have rated the film beneath that mark, many of those "negative" reviews are much more mild. Is this the next great horror movie that will shatter the genre for years to come? No. But that doesn't mean it isn't worth seeing (and for what it's worth, we actually gave it a positive review).
There's some rich commentary woven into the horror fabric about how we consume sports and the complex dynamics between players, owners, and fans. Conversations around the legacy of athletes — a cornerstone of any contemporary sports discourse — loom large as well, accented by the film's more absurd genre trappings. "Him" uses sports slang in clever ways, building a language of double meaning that puts a dark spin on common phrases and conversation topics. But more than anything, it's a fantastic vehicle for Marlon Wayans as aging star quarterback Isaiah White. "Him" is worth watching for that performance alone, especially if you're a fan of Wayans' other work.
Digital rental and purchase options for "Him" arrive Tuesday October 7, with physical releases for 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD dropping on November 11.