Him's Dark Twist On Common Sports Lingo, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Him."

The GOAT. Sacrifice. Father time is undefeated. These are the sorts of phrases and adages that you'll be well-acquainted with if you spend much time at all in the sports world, either as a fan or an athlete. The modern media supercomplex in particular has distilled a sort of ESPN-approved, Twitter-friendly shorthand language that's come to dominate sports "discourse" on TV and online. And in "Him," the new football-centric horror movie from director Justin Tipping and producer Jordan Peele, a lot of that specific language is twisted in dark and clever ways, turning the way in which we all discuss sports into a piece of the horror conspiracy.

No guts, no glory, right? Only, in the case of "Him," we're talking about actual guts — the spilling of blood, the conducting of violence. It's a phrase we hear in the very first scene of the movie, as a young Cameron Cade (played as an adult by Tyriq Withers) watches his idol, San Antonio Saviors star quarterback Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), suffer a major injury on the field. When a grown Cam goes to Isaiah's massive compound to train as the franchise's next likely star, "guts" becomes the name of the game, with brutal, concussion-inducing practice routines and a murderous attack from a group of rabid fans that leaves a woman dead.

The truly sinister twists on these common sports phrases become clear in the film's final act, though, as the nature of the blood transfusions and other cultish procedures at Isaiah's compound becomes more clear.