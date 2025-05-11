Tim & Eric Had A Bizarre But Beloved Adult Swim Show That Most People Forgot About

It's hard to overstate just how influential Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim have been on comedy. It's hard to overstate their impact on pop culture as a whole. After meeting at Temple University, the pair quickly found that their shared sense of humor led them to create absurdist and subversive shorts that very often undermined and challenged the tenets of the film and media arts course on which they were studying (They made an entire thesis film on the subject of cinematic history of lobsters). After college, they continued to make sketches and short films, which they sent to several people in the industry, one of whom was Bob Odenkirk.

Tim and Eric had a hilarious method for convincing Odenkirk to work with them, which involved sending the "Mr. Show" star a DVD of their sketches alongside signed headshots and an invoice charging Odenkirk for the pleasure. Their boldness worked and Odenkirk invited the pair to Los Angeles, where they ultimately moved to start work on their projects under the guidance of their newfound mentor.

Since that moment, Tim and Eric proceeded to shape large parts of the culture we see around us today. Their absurdist Adult Swim comedy sketch show "Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!" remains one of the funniest and most important comedy series ever produced, influencing not only a generation of comedians, but a style of editing that has since become ubiquitous, and stems from the truly unique style of editor and frequent Tim & Eric collaborator Doug Lussenhop (aka DJ Douggpound).

Tim and Eric also created, wrote, and directed the "Bedtime Stories" series for Adult Swim (one of the few channels still making TV that feels dangerous), and have since gone on to chart careers as actors and directors in their own right, with Heidecker launching a successful music career and Wareheim expanding into natural wine production. But between their initial meeting with Odenkirk and their cult classic Adult Swim sketch show, there's another, often overlooked series that marked the pair's first TV effort: "Tom Goes to the Mayor."