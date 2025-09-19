Him's Wild Ending Explained

The following contains heavy spoilers for "Him," obviously.

Justin Tipping's "Him" is finally here, a nightmare look into the world of sports, it's a horror movie that looks at the cultish obsession with sports in America, as well as the commodification and corporatization of sports in the country. It's a thrilling film that feels tailor-made for Jordan Peele's production company Monkeypaw Productions, as on the surface it is great popcorn entertainment with a simple story that's both specific yet universal. And at the same time, that simple story reveals many layers the more familiar you are with the subject matter, with plenty of biting commentary.

In his review for /Film, Chris Evangelista described he movie as "wonderfully weird and twisted," but noted particular problems with the ending, which he calls "oddly lacking."

Indeed, the finale of "Him" has proven quite divisive, particularly in how it handles the themes of the story and its commentary. In its final moments, of course, we see young quarterback-hopeful Cameron "Cam" Cade (Tyriq Withers) murder his idol, legendary QB Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), in a bizarre ritual to get the coveted position of quarterback for the San Antonio Saviors. But right as he's going to sign a contract with the team's owners, Cam has a change of heart, and goes on a bloody rampage, murdering all the rich executives and walking off a field with his head held high.

Like much of the movie, and like most Monkeypaw Productions, there's more than meets the eye. If you have questions about the ending or just want to read a different interpretation — or just check if you're not crazy and there are more people out there with your same thoughts — then this is the explainer for you. Let's dive into the ending of "Him."