Jordan Peele Explains The Double-Sided Origin Of Monkeypaw Productions

It's only natural for the hottest names in the business to quickly find a home at a given studio, whether it be Christopher Nolan making the shocking move from Warner Bros. to Universal late last year or Rian Johnson taking his wildly successful "Knives Out" franchise to Netflix. While many naturally assumed that Jordan Peele's feature debut "Get Out" heralded a long-term collaboration with Universal, it's easy to forget that Peele's Monkeypaw Productions long predated his big screen efforts, going back to his Comecy Central sketch comedy series "Key and Peele." Founding his own production company came as a result of his early success and the urging of many to incorporate for tax purposes, but according to Peele, he wanted to put much more thought into it. As he states in the podcast episode, "To come up with our corporation, we're trying to pick up with something that we feel like represents us."

Asked why he named it "Monkeypaw" specifically, Peele responded:

"This thing about luck that you started with, it's the terms of magic that I think are cool to me. Horror magic is the magic of chance."

Referencing the 1902 short story written by W. W. Jacobs, which tells the cautionary tale of how the eponymous paw has the power to grant wishes at the expense of horrific unintended consequences, Peele explains how he spun that into a positive by essentially making his own luck through the horror genre and offsetting some of his most painful early experiences. With this little window into how Monkeypaw Productions came into being, Peele's established success in the industry certainly makes even more sense in retrospect.

Having just released "Nope" to critical acclaim earlier this year, fans can next see (or, rather, hear) Jordan Peele on his new horror podcast.