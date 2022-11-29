Jordan Peele Talks About How Live Comedy Helped Prepare Him For Failure

Over the last five years, Jordan Peele has reinvented himself as one of the most acclaimed horror filmmakers working today. His directorial debut, "Get Out," won him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, which is about as successful as you can get for a first-time filmmaker. However, as any "Key & Peele" fan knows, Peele comes from a comedy background, and for him, the road to movies like "Get Out," "Us," and "Nope," was paved with as much failure as success.

Sketch comedy is one thing, of course, but live comedy can be especially brutal for a performer onstage if and when their jokes bomb and they have to deal with rejection from the audience in real-time (not unlike the classic "Key & Peele" sketch where an insult comic meets his match). On a recent episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Peele discussed how enduring the travails of painful comedy failures earlier in his career helped toughen him up mentally, saying: